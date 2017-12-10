Ondo youths extol Akinlaja’s virtues at 2017 Ekimogun Day

The Chairman House Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream, Honourable Joseph Akinlaja, representing Ondo East/West Federal Constituency was conspicuously spotted exchanging pleasantries with fellow Ondo indigenes, friends, political associates, invited guests and dignitaries present at the 2017 edition of “Ekimogun Day.”

The colourful ceremony glamourously showed how Honourable Akinlaja is deeply loved and accepted by his constituents.

In an unprecedented manner at the eventful ceremony, Ondo youths in their thousands on the auspices of the ‘Akinlaja Youth Movement’ openly displayed their supports and loyalty for the federal lawmaker who they said has brought quality representation and federal presence to their community through various life impacting empowerment programmes, rural electrification, job opportunities, among others.

Expectedly, the event equally featured the paramount ruler of Ondo kingdom who was chief host, the Osemawe, Oba Adesimbo Victor Kiladejo, his wife, as well as immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, all clad in prestigious traditional outfits symbolic of the Ondo heritage. They were all involved in the colourful procession at the Oba Adesanoye Civic Centre in Ondo town, the venue of the event.

In retrospect, the Ekimogun celebration in Ondo state is an annual event where Ondo indigenes and their friends from far and near celebrate unity, love, culture and tradition of the ancient town which has now been transformed into a city.

For sons and daughters of Ondo state, the Annual Ekimogun Day since it was first held almost three decades ago, is an event much anticipated. It comes up in the first week of December and it’s an opportunity for people of the kingdom to come together to display their cultural heritage and tradition.

The people also use the period to pray for the Osemawe for long life and good health and the progress and prosperity of Ondo in general. Impressively the 2017 edition followed the script.

