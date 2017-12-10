An open ‘season of anomy’ in the nation

When Wole Soyinka wrote this second novel, ‘Season of Anomy’, he had a different Nigeria in mind. A post-colonial, recently independent Nigeria that was being eaten at the roots by corrupt neo-colonial officials, who simply took the place of colonial masters and carried on the oppression of the populace, rather than distribute the dividends of an independent state.

When I said a different Nigeria, I meant another time as this is “The Season of Anomy” in Nigeria all over again. Leaders are making decisions and carrying on governance in ways that defy all known rules of good governance, that I question the education that some of them will claim that they have.

Take for example the recent announcement by the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha of the creation of a ‘Ministry of Happiness and Couples Fulfillment.” Now, I have no problem with a state governor being concerned with the happiness of his people and creating a ministry to ensure that the happiness of his people is assured. Even the United States of America has the “pursuit of happiness” as part of its constitutional duty to its citizens.

However, I do have a big problem with the “Couples Fulfillment” part of the ministry. I mean, how does the ministry intend to measure their success in this aspect? By placing a camera in the bedroom of all the couples in Imo State? As far as I am concerned, the most fulfilling part of a couples happiness and fulfillment occurs in the bedroom and without a camera, there is no way if measuring the impact of this ministry. Or we will start measuring the smiles of couples as they come out of the “other room” to be able to know that our Commissioner is working for the happiness of his people.

While many commentators have focused on the economics and proprieties of this gesture such as the budget for this kind of ministry and the alternate uses of such a budget, I will like to make my intervention from a purely governance perspective, in the hope that the citizens of Imo will rise to the challenge of a responsible citizenry who demand accountability from their leader. However, I must acknowledge that I share some of the concerns already raised by these commentators, especially those who feel the governor is doing this soon after spending so much money on erecting statues of African leaders with questionable track record and receiving donations from such leaders for a foundation in his name that has got nothing to do with the state. More like using his position to finance his pet project which to me represents the highest level of clash of interests. But, the Commissioner for the Ministry of Happiness and Couple Fulfillment also represents another clash of interest.

For a viable democracy and governance to exist, there must be proper check and balance. The governor must be able to prove that his actions do not benefit him or those who are close to him and particularly his family. That is why all nominees must be screened by the state legislative arm. Therefore, can someone please help me ask the state House of Assembly in Imo State, how they manage to approve the appointment of the governor’s sister as a Commissioner without any form of credible debate? The check on the executive arm of government remains with the legislative arm and the judiciary, but more importantly, on the legislative arm as it is elected by the same set of people who elected the governor and as such they expect their interests to be protected.

However, how can we say the interest of the people was protected by a governor who unilaterally appoints his sister and the legislative arm approves? Was there a debate regarding her choice or the creation of such a ministry in the state? These are the checks that the people elected the legislative arm to provide and so, every member of the Imo State House of Assembly is as complicit in this matter as the governor.

And while people are busy joking on social media, may I remind everyone that this is no longer a laughing matter or, if it must be a laughing matter, then the laughing stock must be the governor who has shown a penchant for nepotism as the official model of his government. Let me remind everyone that he used his son-in-law as a placeholder in the governorship election to serve as a cushion for his failed presidential bid. Imo people deserve better; Nigeria deserves better than this open display of nepotism.

Ethically, this is also wrong on so many levels. It smacks of a set of selfish individuals looking after their interest. This is a state owing civil servants salaries and yet the governor is guaranteeing a steady flow of income to his family members. I was reliably informed that she had previously served as his Deputy Chief of Staff and I doubt if she was ever owed salaries or else she would not be accepting the commissioner’s position.

If this is not a clash of interests, then I am wondering what is. To flaunt such barbarity in the face of the abjection of the people is to me a callous act; one that needs redress. Either on the part of the sister/Commissioner, Mrs. Ogechi Ololo or on the part of the members of the House of Assembly. Ogechi can choose to be honourable and reject the appointment on ethical grounds; something that she will not do.

And this is where the legislators can be agents of change. At least, change must begin with someone. They can either redress the situation by recalling the Commissioner and moving a motion to scrap the Ministry or impeaching the Commissioner and calling upon the governor to appoint someone who is not a member of his family. Any legislator with the guts to do this will have my respect for eternity, although I must add quickly that I am not holding my breath for such a thing to happen as I was also informed that they are all in the governor’s pocket.

And that is why the educated populace of Imo State must rise in opposition to the governor or ensure that their representatives in the House of Assembly do their bidding and remove Ogechi from her exalted position as Commissioner.

However, even this is a dream as the education in Imo State has been devalued; deliberately I am quick to add. An educated populace will be able to see through the charade and rise in resistance to this kind of open poke at a social wound. An educated populace will put a stop by organising and protesting; something like the Arab spring. Therefore, why educate the people to protest? Simply take away their education and what you are left with are a set of people who are disempowered and incapable of fighting for their rights.

The moral fabric of our society is being tugged at by the same set of people entrusted with its safety. Maybe, now will be a time for the populace to rise and reject this kind of anomy. Indeed, this is the open “season of anomy.”

