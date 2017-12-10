Orji Uzor Kalu set for daughter, Neya’s, superlative wedding

Forbes rated billionaire and former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, is set to host the creme de la creme in the society as his beautiful daughter, Neya walks down the aisle with her heartthrob, Lawrence Iyere on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

According to inside sources, the frontline politician is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a flamboyant and classy event.

The solemnisation of the holy matrimony and wedding reception will hold at the Catholic Church of the Assumption, Ikoyi, Lagos and Lagos Oriental Hotel, Lekki Expressway respectively.

The bride, Neya holds a master’s degree in Human Resources from the University of Buckingham, the same school she met her soul mate. She is a staff member of Sun Trust Bank Nigeria Limited.

The groom, Lawrence Iyere is a native of Irrua in Edo State. The handsome, humble, calm and hardworking dude with business interests in oil and gas, real estate and trading is said to be popular in the Lagos business and social circles. He holds a master’s degree in investment and finance from the University of Buckingham.

Like this: Like Loading...