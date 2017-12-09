PARTY CONVENTION: PDP elects new leaders today

●Party clears nine aspirants for chairmanship

●S’East adopts Secondus

Over 2,800 delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) will today elect new National Working Committee (NWC) members as the party holds its elective National Convention. About 27 positions will be contested for by 87 aspirants who have obtained nomination forms to vie for the vacant positions.

A breakdown of the figures shows the nine aspirants are contesting the chairmanship, 13 for the deputy national chairmanship position, three aspirants are vying for National Secretary and five for deputy national secretary. Only the position of the National Financial Secretary is going unopposed, which is to be occupied by Abdullahi Hussaini Maibasira from Niger state.

He was the immediate National Youth Leader in the dissolved NWC. All the aspirants had been cleared by the screening committee headed by party’s candidate in the 2016 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu. Seven of the nine aspirants cleared for the position are from South West. They are: Chief Bode George, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, Chief Jimi Agbaje, Senator Rashidi Ladoja, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja and Olusegun Aderemi. However, Bode George later withdrew from the race. All the cleared aspirants were issued with certificates of clearance as well as the delegates’ list. Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, assured them of free, fair and transparent election.

Okowa also said the committee was working closely with security agencies for the smooth conduct of the convention. “We are very much aware of the security alert about Abuja. The security committee is working very closely with the security agencies to ensure a smooth convention. “Working very closely with the police and relevant security agencies to ensure a smooth conduct of the exercise,” he added. Saturday Telegraph learnt that a series of meetings have been going on. Yesterday, the South-East caucus adopted Prince Uche Secondus as its candidate for National Chairman. National Vice chairman (South-East), Austin Umahi, said the zone examined all the people vying for the national chairmanship position.

He said: “We are very conscious of the personality of who becomes the national chairman of our great party for the next four years. “Based on the foregoing, we have unanimously decided that we will back an aspirant that has character and content. “In this circumstance, and without prejudice to the right of other aspirants to this national chairmanship position, credible and transparent election, we have decide to back and vote for Prince Uche Secondus for the position of national chairman. “We have also agreed to vote the following positions zoned to the South East, Col Austin Akobundu for National Organising Secretary; Hon Ude Okoye for Youth Leader; Irona Alphonsus Gerald, Deputy Financial Secretary.” The meeting was attended by Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, among other political leaders from the zone.

