PDP chair: 8 aspirants battle for one seat

BG, as he is fondly called by his admirers, is a PDP man in and out. George is regarded as the backbone of the party in Lagos State. When it comes to administration and know-how in party politics, he surely fits the bill. He has served the PDP in different capacity, including the Director- General of a presidential campaign.

He was at various times the national vicechairman, South-West zone of the PDP and later, the deputy national chairman of the party. Under his leadership as the National Vice-Chairman of the party, the South-West recorded what was termed a tsunami victory in the zone, winning five states of the six in the zone at the 2003 general elections.

Prior to joining politics, Chief Olaode Ibiyinka George was a former military administrator of Ondo State, and later Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority. Although he is in his early 70’s, it is believed in many quarters that his strong grip and sense of discipline is what the party needs to move to the next level and mark meaningful mark in the 2019 general election. For other contenders from the South- West, the exposure, popularity, charisma and appeal that George is bringing to the table is what will make them play catch-up to him in the race for the plum job. However, his Achilles Heel might be his frankness on issues as he is one man who is not afraid to say his mind on issues he feels passionate about. Also, the age factor may also be another minus for the PDP chieftain.

Lately, his campaign organisation has faulted the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee for being partisan in its affairs, just as it alleged that the committee is working to an answer for the emergence of an aspirant from South-South as the party’s chairman. George, who ran a cordinated and influential campaign across the country, is however hopeful of emerging as the party’s chairman tomorrow at the convention.

It is believed that he has the support of his fellow BoT members, South-West states and chunk of votes from the North and South East. Head or tail, if there is anyone that can move the PDP needle to the next level, it is Bode George.

Jimi Agbaje

No doubt, the pharmacist turned politician has carved a niche for himself in the narration of Lagos politics especially with his simplistic version of politicking, but that was not enough to give him the key to the Lagos House, Alausa. Whilst the path to his emergence as the flag bearer of the PDP was as tortuous as the substantive election, Agbaje was able to ride on the back of the party’s leader in the state, Chief Bode George, before getting the ticket ahead of the former Minister of State for Defence , Senator Musiliu Obanikoro. After months of political lull, Agbaje hits the headline when he decided to contest the PDP National Chairman seat with his enstrange political godfather, George.

While many see it as an affront on George, the resolute Lagos PDP governorship candidate called the bluff and was on his way to clinching the plum opposition party job before the Port Harcourt convention was called off. After calling off the convention, not much was heard from Agbaje as regards party politics as he went off political radar .

However, upon the commencement of the fresh jostle for the December 9 convention, he resurfaces again and threw his hat into the ring. Although he has made pockets of consultations and contacts, Agbaje’s chances for the plum job appears slim this time around. He is not in the top reckoning of power brokers in the party, if anything, he is in plan B script .

Gbenga Daniel

Former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, is one of the aspirants being tipped to take over the Wadata House from the next national convention of the party. In the run-up to the botched convention, a group made up of former and serving Governors, National Assembly members and committee of Ex-Ministers known as ‘Reformers’, were on the back of the former governor to throw his hat into the ring.

Clearly, OGD, as he is fondly called by his supporters, is a big factor in the equation if the battle is narrowed to the South-West, however, the current brickbat between him and his ex-ally, Senator Buruji Kashamu, may negatively affect his chances. Regardless, Daniels is highly experienced and connected to steer the ship of the opposition.

The public endorsement of his ambition by former head of state, General Ibrahim Babangida, appears to be an enhancement of his chances and this might likely hunt other aspirants. However, his feud with Senator Buruji Kashamu, who sees him as someone who should not be trusted, may be his Achilles heel.

Whilst Daniel may not have had a any prior experience in party administration, he surely has the understanding of the workings, and given his brilliance, he may take the party to the next level. For his traducers, he has scores to settle with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and they aver that that is a stain on him.

Tunde Adeniran

If there is any aspirant that has been consistent with the PDP since the party was created, it is the former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran. Aside being a founding member of the PDP, Adeniran has served the party in various capacities. With an apparent opposition to his ambition by his state governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, Adeniran decided to declare his ambition in Abuja Prof Adeniran was chairman of the Electoral Panel for the party’s 2011 National Convention and Deputy Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Organisation last year. He was also member of the Presidential Campaign Council (2010 – 11) and Chairman of the Screening Committee of the Edo State PDP 2016 Governorship Primary, among other key positions. He is believed to be the South-West consensus of some power brokers in the party like Babangida, Ibrahim Mantu, among others, but the outcome of what will become of his aspiration entirely lies with the delegates at the convention.

Raymond Dokpesi

The media mogul has never hidden his desire to lead the main opposition party. During the botched conventions, he was one of the leading candidates in the race. According to him, the party requires a courageous, visionary and committed chairman to lead it into the 2019 election. Although the zoning appears to be against him as he is from the South-South, his back and forth campaign strategy also appears to be undermining his ambition. Regardless of being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a six-count charge alongside his firm, DAAR Investment Holdings Ltd, for his alleged involvement in the diversion of N2.1 billion meant for the purchase of arms to fight the insurgency in the North-east , the media mogul said he will still emerge chairman of the leading opposition party. Overall, Dokpesi has also run a virile campaign but it is left to be seen what effect that will have on the delegates tomorrow at the convention.

Uche Secondus

He is an ally of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike. Popularly called ‘Total’ because of his unwavering loyalty to the party, Secondus appears to be the consensus of the party in the South-South zone. Secondus is another aspirant with firsthand knowledge in party administration. He is calm, loyal and pleasant. Expectedly, the South-West aspirants see him as the only stumbling block to the zone’s aspiration for the party’s National Chairmanship position, but analysts believe that those backing him for the coveted seat already have a game plan which primarily aimed at the 2019 presidential ticket of the party. Although it is believed in some quarters that protest votes against his aspiration may bar him from returning to Wadata House, but his supporters and backers are already on the rooftops addressing him as the PDP chairman in waiting.

Rashidi Ladoja

Ladoja, born on September 25, 1944 in Ibadan, Oyo State has distinguished himself in private and public life as a successful businessman and politician. He came to political limelight when he was elected to the Senate in 1993 during the aborted Third Republic. He became governor of Oyo State on the platform of the PDP during the 2003 elections at a period that the opposition party sacked five governors in South-West region.

He was at the helms of affairs between May 29, 2003 and January 12, 2006, when he was impeached by the Oyo State House of Assembly due to power tussle in the state between him and his godfather, Alhaji Lamidi Adedibu. After one year of legal battle, he was reinstated and returned to office on December 12, 2006 to complete his tenure, which ended on May 29, 2007. Because of the internal wrangling in Oyo PDP, Ladoja was unable to secure second term like some of his colleagues in South- West. He later left the party to pitch his tent with Accord Party, the platform he used to run for the 2011 governorship election in Oyo State.

Though he lost the election to the incumbent governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, Ladoja’s new party produced some seats in both Oyo State House of Assembly and National Assembly. His re-election plan during 2015 elections also suffered a setback, as he lost the election to Governor Ajimobi. He returned to the PDP few months ago and shortly after he joined the race for the national chairmanship of the party. He is among the eight aspirants canvassing for delegates votes in tomorrow national convention.

Taoheed Adedoja

Prof. Adedoja, who was born in May 27, 1951, is a not a novice in politics, especially in Oyo State, where he hails from. Since the beginning of the present Fourth Republic, Adedoja has made attempt on many times to govern Oyo State but none of his aspiration saw the light of the day. He was Action Congress (AC) governorship candidate during 2007 governorship election and two time PDP governorship aspirants in Oyo State.

Adedoja, has served at both state and national level in many appointive positions, especially in the citadel of knowledge, where he has distinguished himself as a good administration and management of human and resources. He was a former Commissioner of Education in Oyo State as well as Provost of the Federal College of Education (Special), Oyo. He was also a former Minister of Sports and Special Duties. As one of the committed leaders of the PDP, Adedoja threw his hat into the ring to run for the PDP national chairmanship and his among the eight aspirants that will battle for his party’s number one seat in tomorrow national convention.

Like this: Like Loading...