PDP Convention: Controversy over unity list

Intrigues as chairmanship candidates withdraw

Dokpesi, loyalists protest

The National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),which began in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja turned out to be a theatre of intrigues and political subterfuge. Many of the candidates, who had traversed all corners of the country, soliciting votes for the chairmanship position, ended up withdrawing from the race leaving delegates divided over choosing between a former Deputy National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran, as the next National Chairman of the party.

While some of the aspirants like a former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, accused some elements within the party of monetising the process, others, mainly of the South West stock, said they were withdrawing in the interest of the party and their region. George said he withdrew because the process has been monetised, adding that “The position of the National Chairman has been apparently sold and auctioned to the highest bidder.”

Nine aspirants had initially entered the race, but by the time the delegates filed out to vote at about 4.30 pm, the number was reduced to four.

Apart from Secondus and Adeniran, the two other aspirants, who claimed to still be in the race were Chief Raymond Dokpesi and Prof. Taoheed Adedoja.

Earlier, George; a former governorship candidate in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje; former Governors of Oyo and Ogun states, Senator Rashidi Ladoja and Otunba Gbenga Daniel respectively and Olusegun Aderemi, withdrew from the race. George announced his withdrawal on Friday while Agbaje announced his withdrawal through his twitter handle at about 10.44 am yesterday. The withdrawal of the other three aspirants was announced at the convention ground.

Dokpesi, who had briefed journalists twice – at his Kpaduma Hill residence and at the convention ground, insisted that he was still in the race. The pioneer Chairman of Daar Communications said he was under pressure by some unnamed persons, to withdraw from the race.

But when that failed, the promoters allegedly resorted to blackmail and rumour that he had withdrawn, according to him. “We urge teeming members and party delegates to disregard and ignore such cheap and diversionary antics aimed at causing ill wind in the PDP.

“Chief Dokpesi will not step down and those who wish so are advised to redirect their energies to campaigns that will benefit their aspirants rather than dissipate positive energy in negative direction,” Baba Kachalla, the Director General of his campaign organisation.

Yesterday, there were allegations of monetary inducement of the delegates. It was alleged that some delegates got as much as $10,000 to vote for a particular candidate.

Dokpesi, in an interview with journalists, also alleged the existence of a unity list being distributed to delegates, which he said the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the Chairman of the Electoral sub-committee, Gabriel Suswam, accepted to have seen.

Brandishing copies of the list, he said the “unity list” was prepared by the governors and contained names of people who they believed should be voted for.

This, according to him meant that the process was very highly compromised. A copy of the list sighted by Sunday Telegraph had Secondus as chairman; Elder Yemi Akinwonmi from Ogun State and Sen Gamawa Garba from Bauchi as Deputy national chairmen, North and South respectively and Kola Ologbodinyan from Kogi as the Publicity Secretary, among other names.

The list represented all ones of the country.

Prof. Adeniran, one of the chairmanship aspirant described the existence of the list as absurd.

According to him, it was type of imposition going on in the party. “The desperadoes are the ones perpetrating this act. And when it is coming from those who are supposed to guide people to make free choice, then, of course, the consequences will be there,” he said.

Former Minister of Information, Mr. John Odey, said the list cannot not be said to be true because nobody signed it. Voting ended at about 7.45pm last night while sorting and counting were ongoing as at press time.

