PDP Convention: It’s my right to support any aspirant –Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said he has right just like every Nigerian to support any aspirant of his choice to contest the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national chairmanship position.

Wike , who was reacting to allegation that he was imposing a particular aspirant on delegates at the party`s national convention said “In politics, you hear a lot of stories. I have a right to support any candidate of my choice, and I do not see how that can be said to be imposition. “Making statements that some people have hijacked the party is not correct. With all due respect, we are not playing sentiments, the people know what they want,’’ Wike said.

He added that though governors may have influence, such influence was limited to their states, saying that there was nothing wrong in a governor backing an aspirant he believed in his capacities.

One of the aspirants, Chief Olabode George, a member of the PDP Board of Trustee (BoT), while announcing his withdrawal from the race, accused Wike of insulting the Yoruba race on a national television. He claimed Wike said that the Yoruba people had never contributed anything meaningful to the success of the PDP, a statement he said was insultive.

He said that Wike must tender an unreserved apology to the Yoruba people for his utterances against the race. According to Wike, George cannot change the fortune of the party in his zone when the opportunity presented itself.

He, however, expressed optimism that the PDP would become stronger after the convention in spite of the withdrawal of George and other aspirants from the race. He added that George was one of the leaders of the party, and one of its founding father and could not run away from it.

“He has to remain in the party to join in rebuilding it,’’ Wike said. (NAN)

