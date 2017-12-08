PDP State Chair, Sango, son’s abductors demand N100m

Abductors of former Minister of Sports who is now the Plateau State of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Chief Damishi Sango, have demanded N100 million ransom. A family member, Mr Jonathan Mapis, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Jos. He said: “The abductors have contacted the family. Sango was also allowed to speak with the family.

His kidnappers want N100 million.” Mapis, according to the told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), quoted Sango as telling family members that the five of them were safe. The former minister, and four others that included his son, were abducted on Wednesday on Jere-Garkawa Road in Kaduna State, on their way to Abuja for the PDP National Convention.

The convention holds Saturday. The Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Terna Tyopev, said Sango was on his way from Jos to Abuja on Wednesday evening when the kidnappers got him. Tyopev said that the Plateau Police Command had reached out to the Kaduna Command on the matter.

He said: “The spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command has told me that the Commissioner there has ordered his men to comb everywhere to rescue them.” The PPRO said that the Plateau Command was working in synergy with the Kaduna Command to rescue the victims and possibly arrest those behind the incident. Tyopev urged members of the public with any useful information to contact the Kaduna or Plateau Command.

Like this: Like Loading...