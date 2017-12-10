Play active part in politics, Pastor Odukoya advises Christians As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya of the Fountain of Life Church has enjoined Christians to take active roles in politics.

Pastor Odukoya, who gave the advice in last Sunday service, said Christians should show the world how politics should be run by taking active roles in it.

The cleric said that in Africa, politics seem to be the least sector that Christians identify with because of the perception that it is evil, “yet they complain when there is perceived leadership misdirection”.

“The thing is things might not really change until people do something about it.

“So, now that the elections are coming, register and when the time comes, vote for the candidate of your choice. “If you get a leading towards politics go there and get involve, join a political party and register. “If you are not there, you have no right to complain when things are not going your way,” he said.

