Police arrest 20 for stealing phones

At least 20 touts were arrested by the police for allegedly stealing phones and other valuables at Eagle Square, the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party’s convention.

Our correspondent was informed by policemen and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps that almost 50 phones suspected to have been stolen have been recovered. Most of the suspects were youths and were sighted being dragged by security men.

A policeman who identified himself simply as Sunday said: “A large number of youths just came here to steal. We have a temporary holding room here where we have detained about 20 touts.

In fact there is no space anymore. We’ve been able to return some of the phones to their rightful owners. Some of the phones are IPhones.” “Most of the robberies take place at the gate. The touts make sure there is confusion at the entrance and cause commotion, using the opportunity to dip their hands into people’s pockets,” he said.

