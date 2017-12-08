Police Commission promotes 250 senior officers

Lagos CP, Awunah confirmed

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 250 senior officers to the next ranks. In a statement yesterday by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC said the promotion was one of the highpoints of its 24th Plenary Meeting that held in Abuja, between December 5 and 7. According to Ani, two Commissioners of Police (CPs) were promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, while six Acting CPs and 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), were confirmed/elevated to the rank of CP. Among the Acting CPs, who had their appointments confirmed, according to the statement, were the Lagos State CP, Mr. Imohimi Edgal, as well as a former Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr. Don Awunah.

“The PSC has approved the promotion and confirmation of acting appointments of 250 senior Police officers. These were some of the highpoints of the Commission’s 24th Plenary Meeting held in Abuja from the 5th to 7th December 2017 and presided over by its Chairman, Sir Mike Mbama Okiro, a retired Inspector General of Police.

“The Commission approved the promotion of CP Etop John James and CP Rasheed Olatunde Akintunde to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG. It also confirmed the acting appointments of CP Donald Awunah, former Force Public Relations Officer and former CP Akwa Ibom State Command, now at the Police Academy, Wudil, Kano; CP Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, Cross Rivers State Command; CP Garba Umar, Anambra State Command; CP Bello Ahmed; CP Imohimi Edgal, Lagos State Command and CP Ali Janga, Kogi State Command. “The Commission approved the promotion of 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioner of Police.

They include Omololu Shamsiden Bishi, presently at the Nigerian Defence College, Abuja; Isaac Olutayo Akimoyede also at the Defence College and former DC, Benue State; Aminu Pai Saleh; Makama Hamisu Usman; Mobolaji Olaniyi Fafowora; Igbodo David; Dajuma Mohammed Ibahim; Okon Etim Ene; Abang B. John; Aminu Koji Kwambe; Felix Gochuk Gani; Ibrahim Sabo Umar; Joseph Gobum Mukan; Wakil Mohammed and Abdullahi Yerima Ibrahim. “Ag Deputy Commissioner of Police Habu Sani Ahmadu’s appointment was confirmed, while 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police were promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioners.

“The new Deputy Commissioners include Fausat Oduwole Azeez; Presley Onitsha Dode; Adepoju Ayinde Ilori, Area Commander Ughelli, Delta State Command; Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju, Area Commander Metro, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State Command and Ambrose Sunny Onah of Department of Training and Development, Force Headquarters, Abuja,” Ani said. On the promotion of the DCPs to the next rank, the Commission said the senior officers were subjected to a session, where they “drilled” on their new responsibilities. Ani said: “The Commission also approved the promotion of 164 Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police and eight Deputy Superintendents of Police to the rank of Superintendent.

“The Deputy Commissioners of Police were subjected to an interactive session with members of the commission where they were drilled on what was expected of them as Commissioners of Police.” He said the decision of the Commission has since been communicated to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, for implementation. Meanwhile, while urging the beneficiaries to “continue to discharge their duties with respect to the rule of law and fear of God,” Okiro pledged that “the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force are regular and guided by merit, seniority and availability of vacancies.”

