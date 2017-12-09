Policemen flee as bandits hijack bullion van in Delta

There was pandemonium in Asaba, Delta State, yesterday as dare-devil armed robbers hijacked a bullion van conveying money to one of the commercial banks in the state capital, along Asaba- Benin Expressway. The bandits, numbering 10, ambushed, disorganised and stopped the long convoy of security operatives that sandwiched the bullion van at the popular Ibusa Junction, after chasing it to a petrol station along the expressway before catching up with it. The hoodlums successfully broke into the van and escaped with the money therein.

The team of policemen accompanying the bullion van fled for their dear lives following the sporadic shooting by the gang, forcing commuters to scamper for safety. For fear of the unknown, the banks along Nnebisi and Okpanam Roads beefed up security, even as some hurriedly closed operation for the day. This came few days after the Commissioner of Police in the state, Zanna M. Ibrahim, warned hoodlums to relocate or face fire-for-fire and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state launched its ‘ember’months road safety patrol. An eyewitness said the robbers had pre-knowledge that the bullion van was going to pass at about the time it was attacked hence they laid siege to the road.

“The armed robbers strategically positioned themselves for the operation. On sighting the bullion van, they were said to have come out of hiding and made straight for the van. The driver of the van diverted to Asaba-Ughelli-Warri Expressway along Ibusa for safety but they caught up with him at a filling station he ran into for refuge, the source said.

The source said the hoodlums escaped through a shortcut road that led to the popular DLA Road within the metropolis. Forty minutes after, men of the state police command rolled out their armoured tanks in a desperate bid to nab the perpetrators. When contacted on the telephone, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, did not pick up his calls, but he responded through a text message thus: “Sorry, I have a meeting now.” A top police officer at the command headquarters in Asaba lamented that the occurrence had not only disorganised the intelligence gathering of the command but put its men on their toes.

Like this: Like Loading...