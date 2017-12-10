Poor governance: PDP leaders knock APC

Leaders of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, took a hard knock on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying Nigeria was collapsing under its leadership. That was as the chance of the South-West to clinch the PDP chairmanship brightened with the withdrawal of six out of the seven chairmanship aspirants from the zone.

Those still in the race at the time voting commenced at the Eagle Square, venue of the National Convention, were former Deputy National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus; former Minister of Education, Prof. Tunde Adeniran , Prof Taoreed Adedoja and media mogul, Chief Raymond Dokpesi. PDP leaders, who spoke shortly before voting began, said that the APC leadership has imposed an untold hardship on Nigerians.

Former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan; ex-Vice- President Atiku Abubakar; Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and Chairman of the now dissolved National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, were unanimous that the APC has failed Nigerians.

Jonathan particularly told party members who were being persecuted by the government in power not to lose hope, stating that even those who had earlier written PDP off, can now attest to the fact that the party has become resolute in growing in spread and strength.

“Let it be known, in all nook and crannies of our country, that the PDP is back to reclaim its rightful place in the affairs of our nation.

As we have always done, we are ready to return Nigeria to the path of steady and robust economic growth, driven by sound sectoral reforms, infrastructural renewal, gender balance, youth entrepreneurial development and job creation,” Jonathan said.

Atiku, who said he was proud to be back to PDP, said the party has an unequalled record of growing the nation’s economy. He charged party members to unite to secure the trust of the Nigerian people again, noting that the PDP was voted out in 2015 because of disunity among its members.

“Let us consider what the APC has achieved versus what they promised at election time.

The APC promised us three million new jobs a year. In government, the APC has cost three million jobs a year. “The APC promised us peace and unity. Under the APC, Nigeria is now more divided and acrimonious than at any time since the civil war. The APC promised us restructuring. In office the APC denied restructuring.

“The APC promised a war on corruption but all they have delivered is a war on the opposition, with handouts for their cronies and handcuffs for their opponents,” the former vice president said. He accepted that PDP made a mistake while in government but added that notwithstanding, the party put the nation first.

“We did not favour only states that voted for us and punished those that did not. We favoured all. And we also know that five per cent and 97 per cent do not add up to 100 per cent. “We now have an APC government, which continues to blame previous governments and make scapegoats of people rather than solve problems it was elected to solve.

“We, the PDP, achieved a 10-year increase in the life expectancy of our people. We, the PDP, enabled 99 million more of our people to have a mobile phone.

We, the PDP helped Nigeria become the largest economy in Africa. As members of the PDP, we all have a lot to be proud of. “ Now we must unite as a party to secure the trust of the Nigerian people again because under the APC, Nigeria is not working and our people are not working.

I am proud that the PDP has an unequalled record of growing our economy for the benefit of all,” he said.

Makarfi said poverty was ravaging the country, adding that the relative ease with which foodstuff and other essentials were available and affordable to the average Nigerian under the PDP governments was no longer the same. “Insecurity in the North- East, which was thought to be receding is creeping back with greater ferocity, particularly against soft targets.

Kidnap for ransom has taken a life of its own. So are the incessant farmers/herdsmen clashes and criminalities so camouflaged,” he said.

He charged the APC government to up the ante in its efforts to confronting these menaces. Just before voting started yesterday, the battle for the PDP chairmanship was narrowed down to only three people with the withdrawal of Chief Bode George, Chief Jimi Agbaje, Dr. Rashidi Ladoja, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and Olusegun Aderemi. Agbaje said on his tweeter handle that he was convinced that multiplicity of contenders from South West in the race would work against the zone when it comes to voting. “Delegates’ votes split seven ways will not produce a chairman from the South West. Principles of zoning, which have evenly balanced offices amongst the country’s geo-political zones.

“In line with such zoning and other parameters, I have, at different fora, expressed my strong belief that the next National Chairman of our great party should come from the South West,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...