Premium Spirits Nigeria expands frontiers with Edrington partnership

Premium Spirits Nigeria (PS Nigeria) is a business division of Nigeria’s leading bottler and distributor – Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, set up to grow and manage its premium spirits consumer category. Edrington, an international spirits company based in Scotland and makers of a wide-range of globally ranked premium spirit brands, has partnered Premium Spirits Nigeria to expand the Premium Spirits Consumer Market in Nigeria.

Under the Edrington and PS Nigeria partnership, consumers of premium spirits will experience a widerange of premium Scotch whiskies; including some of the world’s finest premium brands such as The Macallan, The Famous Grouse and Highland Park. Speaking during the media launch which was held in Lagos recently, the Director, Premium Spirits Nigeria, Idowu Adedoyin, explained that with this partnership, PS Nigeria would further drive value creation for this niche market.

“Under this partnership, there would be expanded distribution of these brands. PS Nigeria would be wholly engaged in the sale and distribution of premium spirits pan Nigeria, with innovative plans to grow its product offerings to include other top globally ranked premium spirit brands to Nigerian consumers,” Adedoyin said. Speaking on the partnership, the Regional Director (Africa), Edrington, Derek Brown, revealed that the decision of the partnership is in recognition of the strength of PS Nigeria in its high distribution network and experience in the Nigerian market.

“Over the years, Edrington has distinguished itself in the premium spirits segment in other markets where its brands are well established and is fully committed to marketing and promoting responsible drinking in line with local regulations,” Brown said. Adedoyin further stated that PS Nigeria would continue to engage Nigerian consumers across several platforms to create awareness, drive engagement and build brand affinity.

Like this: Like Loading...