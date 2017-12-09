Quadri, Oshonaike: Athletes need more sponsors

Table Tennis sensation, Aruna Quadri, has called on sports authorities to get more sponsors for sports and table tennis in particular. Another ping pong sensation, Olufunke Oshonaike, who also gave similar charge, urged sports administrators to get the best out of young talents in the country.

The two prominent athletes spoke on a television programme monitored in Lagos on Thursday and they emphasised that the country could produce more champions with good planning and developmental programmes. Quadri said: “We need sponsors to take the game to another level in the country. The talents in Nigeria can only get better with exposure and encouragement from government.”

The African number two female player, Oshonaike, expressed concern over inability of sports authorities to stage enough competition for table tennis players. “We used to have over 10 competitions every year in the 90s but today there are only two. It is too bad. Athletes need competition to gain more skill and exposure.

Sponsors will have to embrace table tennis and sports generally to help our youths in their respective disciplines,” Oshonaike said. Only on Thursday, Quadri was ranked 21st by the International Table Tennis Federation and the year-ending ranking is the best ever by any African in the history of the game. “I am so excited, honoured. It has not been easy but I believe God has crowned my efforts with the recent ranking. I will work harder to go further up the ladder in the months ahead,” Quadri added.

