Queen Ure over the moon as she ties the knot

Queen Adaku Ure Okezie, better known as Queen Ure, was doing very well in the corporate world where she had worked at various organisations before branching into music. Light skinned and beautiful Ure would eventually find herself in the limelight when her path crossed with that of one-time music rave, Emmanuel Okosie, popularly known as Soul E, who is now a pastor. The two were attracted to each other and they kicked off a love affair that made headlines in various newspapers in the country. Marriage between Soul E and Ure became public interest when it was learnt that Queen Ure was older than Emmanuel with 11 years.

The Marriage however could not stand the test of time as it ended on a controversial and sour note. It is on record that Soul E has since remarried, leaving Ure in the cold. Ure may have eventually put behind her sad memories of her marriage to Soul E, as she has equally found love in another man. This is no doubt making her very happy as she’s able to find love again at well over forty years of age. Daughter of a former minister, Ure, recently walked down the aisle in Umuahia, Abia State with her lover, Pastor Silas Briyork Newman.

