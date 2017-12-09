Why Rainoil is keen on tennis growth –Ogbechie

With a promise that the Rainoil Tennis Open tournament will become a season-ending programme on the calendar of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, the company has said it is coming into full stream of support for Nigerian tennis in order to return the country to its former base as the tennis capital of Africa. Gabriel Ogbechie, the Chief Executive Officer of Rainoil, said Nigeria used to be regarded as one of the strongest tennis base in Africa as some of the best players in the world had come here to play. Thomas Muster of Austria, who was a former world number one, came here to play in Lagos some years back and same for Kevin Anderson of South Africa who lost to Nadal in the final of this year’s US Open.

This is because we have great tournaments that attract potential superstars of the game who went on to prove their talents at global stage. Ogbechie revealed that the objective of Rainoil bankrolling a national open tournament was to pave way for an international tournaments that would see stars from various parts of the world come to play in Nigeria. “We are dreaming and planning big for Nigerian tennis as we are working on modalities to step up the Rainoil Open to an international tennis tournament so that some of our players can get ranking points.”

