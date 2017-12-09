Reformation Movement canvasses good governance

A social ideological group, Reformation Movement of Nigeria, has charged governments at all levels to take the issues of good governance seriously in order to tackle the various agitations and problems confronting the country. In a communique issued at the end of their General Assembly held at Walgreen Hotel and Suites, Lekki Peninsular, Ajah, Lagos, the group noted that after careful deliberation about the social, economic and political challenges facing the country, they discovered that there is general sense of hopelessness and dissatisfaction among unemployed youths who feel oppressed by bad government.

The communique which was signed by its’ national president, Shomuji Adebayo Olujimi, observed that the plundering of the country’s national resources by a few individuals had caused unemployment amongst youths, while the few that are employed are underpaid which has led to violent agitations in almost all the states of the Federation. “We’ve observed that the plundering of our Commonwealth by past and present leaders has caused great hardship to the citizens which contributed to unemployment among youths.

“It’s also important to state that the issue of corruption has not been successfully tackled because of political alliance, greed, selfishness and impunity among the people at the corridors of power and this must stop,” the communique stated. According to the group which was formed in 2004 at the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Kwara State, as a Reformer Movement to liberate students and challenge the oppression and victimisation by the school’s management as well as curb social vices among the students, there is need for youths who want to bring about formidable change in the leadership of the country to join hands with the body and build a Nigeria everybody will be proud of.

“Our group since its’ formation in 2004 has been monitoring the rot in our society caused by bad governance and the looting of the treasury and we believe the time has come for us to rise up and fight against this great injustice to the youth of the country through nonviolence. “Nigerian youths who share our vision should rise up and join this campaign aimed at bringing about positive change in the leadership of the country,” concluded the statement.

