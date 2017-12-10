Rescued deportees from Libya find solace in T.B Joshua

The plight of Nigerian deportees from Libya has recently become a matter of national interest with the Nigerian government promising to evacuate all stranded Nigerians in the North African country.

With gory tales of the highest levels of dehumanisation, no sane government would fold its arms and watch its citizens treated like beasts. Many Nigerians who reacted to the government’s evacuation of the country’s citizens wondered why it took such a long for it to take action, bearing in mind the fact that hundreds of Nigerians lost their lives every week while trying to cross the Sahara Desert or the Mediterranean Sea.

However, according to some of the deportees who returned to Nigeria last week, Prophet T.B. Joshua, is one of the prominent Nigerians who over the years showed unrivalled concern over their plights.

Right from the Libyan prisons where most of the Nigerian migrants spent undeserved years, they had always looked forward to meeting the man of God, whom they described as the greatest thing to happen to Nigerian Christendom.

From records, Prophet T.B. Joshua has received over one million Nigerian deportees from Libya between 2014 and 2017 and had doled out over millions of naira and foodstuffs to the stranded and dehumanized migrants. This month alone, the man of God has doled out about N5million to deportees who arrived Nigeria from the politically-unstable country where militias are having a field day killing fellow Africans.

In a testimony monitored on Emmanuel TV, the story of two deportees explains the reason behind the charitable disposition of Prophet T.B. Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Partners. Victory and Osazee came to The SCOAN with gory tales of how they were subjected to the most unthinkable forms of human cruelty in Libya, a country that had been enmeshed in all sorts of political turmoil ever since the infamous killing of their leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

With decomposing bodies and skeletons of fellow migrants who, due to thirst and hunger, slumped and died on their endless treks through the Sahara Desert, the dry and sandy hinges of North Africa have since become a ‘place of the skull’.

Back in Nigeria and faced with the stark reality of a gloomy life, with no one willing to lend a listening ear, the duo turned towards the direction of The SCOAN, having heard of the charitable demeanors of Prophet T.B. Joshua and the Emmanuel TV Partners and what they have been doing for fellow deportees.

Victory and Osazee came to The SCOAN alongside hundreds of other deportees and were blessed with a huge sum of money running into millions of naira. They also received food and words of exhortation from The SCOAN evangelists.

