Retired police officers reject PENCOM

…say IGP can’t speak for us

Retired police officers under the aegis of the Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (ARPON) are calling on the Federal Government to urgently remove their members from the contributory pension scheme called PENCOM. The retired police officers in a statement yesterday also condemned statement by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, at the floor of the Senate that retired police officers are happy with PENCOM. The statement signed by the Chairman of ARPON Lagos chapter, Inegbedion .E, a retired Superintendent of Plice and James Amiolemen, a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), the secretary reads:

“The IGP cannot speak for pensioners as he is not retired and does not know our predicament.” Stating their grievances with PENCOM, the pensioners said: “Pensioners contributed a reasonable part of our meager salaries to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and the Federal Government was also contributing to it. Based on facts contained in our Redemption of Federal Government retired bond and remittance of monthly pension contribution to Pension Fund Administrator (PFA), we discovered that monthly contributions were short paid and nothing was mentioned about the Federal Government’s contribution.

“Also, the PFAs make us to obtain loans from our money on interest but they do not pay us interest and they call it investment in their agreement letter. The PFAs broke our lump sum into120 months which are 10 years but they are less than one percent.” The pensioners stated that in addressing their grievances, the Federal Government should return pensioners under PENCOM to the Defined Benefit Scheme. “This is a fraud and we need government to look into this urgently.”

