Rivers United assure fans, sponsor of fruitful season

It was a disappointing season for Port Harcourt-based Rivers United after battling with relegation for the major part of last season, however, the club has promised their fans of a wonderful outing when the league kick off in January. Despite finishing second on the table in their first appearance after the merging of Dolphins and Sharks to form Rivers United, they played without purpose although the club was the only one that went as far as the group stages of the CAF competition, CAF Confederation Cup. Speaking to League Rendezvous at the unveiling of the club’s jersey for the new campaign, the captain of the team, Austine Festus, said the players have agreed to repay the fans for their loyalty by winning titles. He also assured the sponsor of the club, Eunisell of a good outing in the new season. “I really want to tender apology to our sponsor, Eunisell, the Rivers State government, and all our fans for the not too impressive performance last season,” he said.

“I want to assure them that this time, we are not going to let them down and with hard work, we are going for the title.” Adding to his captain’s apology, another player, Christian Welli, was optimistic of winning a title to compensate Eunisell for their continuous support for the club.

Like this: Like Loading...