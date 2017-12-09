Rochas Okorocha and his ‘crazy’ ideas

Governments all over the world have had cause to toy with different ideas, programmes and policies in their quest to entrench good governance and ultimately to make their people feel the impact of governance. While some of those ideas, programmes and policies are egregious and outlandish, there are those that are apt, relevant and have meaningful impact on the lives of the people. Yet, there are some that are populist in nature, perhaps, meant to placate the masses. In 2013, the Venezuelan President, Nicholas Maduro, broke away from the traditional ministries known by his people by creating the Vice Ministry for the Supreme Social Happiness of the Venezuelan People. It was his own way of putting smile on the faces of people plagued by high inflation, crimes and shortage of basic goods and medical supplies at a time when even tissue papers and milk were luxury items in most stores.

The script of ‘social Happiness’ ministry was actually written by late President Hugo Chavez and his successor, President Maduro, was interested in acting it. But to the average Venezuelan, the creation of a special happiness ministry was despicable and only added to a long list of quirky decisions taken by the Venezuelan government. They detested the idea of their government defining what happiness was all about.

Venezuelans took to the social media to vent their anger on the government, describing its outlandish creation as an international embarrassment. Many jocularly asked the government to even create vice ministry of beer to make the drunk happy. Venezuela is a fairly joyful country.

The beaches are always crowded, people play on the streets or go to parties during the weekend as their own ways of releasing pent-up emotions and putting aside their economic misfortunes. In the United Nations 2013 annual World Happiness Report, Venezuela was ranked 20th and first in South America. But in 2015, two years after it created its vice ministry of happiness, Venezuela was ranked as the 23rd happiest country in the world, an indication that the creation of the ministry didn’t in anyway make people happy. On February 10, 2016, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) took a bolder step by appointing the first minister of happiness in the world.

The UAE’s Prime Minister and the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, through his series of tweets, announced a woman, Ohood bint Khalfan Roumi, as the minister in charge of the ministry. Her job is to create “social good, promote happiness and a positive attitude in government, and life.

”Shortly after she was inaugurated, the Emirati people inundated the minister’s office with domestic spats and consumers’ complaints, which are never part of her job schedule. Her ministry was fast becoming a joke and she got strange requests from her people from time to time. However, the idea behind the creation is for the government to create an enabling environment in which people feel empowered, provision of sound infrastructure, opportunity for a good education, creation of jobs, quality and affordable healthcare system and security of lives and property of the Emirati people.

The UAE said it had no intention of imposing happiness on the people or forcing it on them. For over 250 years, the United States enshrined the pursuit of happiness in its declaration of independence. And the United Nations from time to time has continued to place more emphasis on happiness as a measure for social and economic development.

This also informs its idea of publishing a World Happiness Report every year.

In 2011, Nigeria was even ranked as the happiest country in the world. Many Nigerians had then queried parameters used to arrive at Nigeria as the world’s happiest country when it was being plagued by poverty, corruption, crimes and violence. But the truth is that in the midst of these vicissitudes, Nigerians still found cause to be happy not necessarily because government provided the impetus of hope but because they are generally happy people and incurable optimists or what Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the late Afro beat maestro, once described as “suffering and smiling” in one of his evergreen songs.

In the report released in March 2017, Nigeria was ranked as the 95th happiest country in the world and 6th in Africa. Norway was rated as the happiest. It surged from its last year’s fourth place to emerge as the top most in the World Happiness Report 2017. Other countries that made the top four were: Denmark, Iceland and Switzerland.

“All of the top four countries rank highly on all the main factors found to support happiness: caring, freedom, generosity, honesty, income and good governance,” the report stated. So, from what I have established, the creation of ‘Happiness ministry’ by the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, is not a novel concept even though it is strange here in Nigeria. But the only explanation I can offer for the barrage of criticisms that has trailed the concept is there have been so many unpleasant experiences under the Okorocha administration that induced the criticisms. In my column titled: ‘Rochas Okorocha and his many foibles’, I had said the piling of the governor’s foibles is the least of the worry of a governor who doesn’t understand the concept of good governance.

With the creation of his ‘Happiness ministry’ and the appointment of his sister as the commissioner in charge, I have been vindicated that Okorocha and his government are probably more prosaic than we thought and it should no longer surprise us that the governor is a master in frivolities and a legend in what governance should not represent. With declaration of weeks as Christmas holiday in 2012 and 2015, using millions to buy Christ-mas tree and decorations, making issue out of mere shaking of hands with the former US President Barack Obama and the erection of statues worth millions of naira when workers are still being owed salaries, creation of ‘Happiness ministry’, is just the latest addition to Okorocha’s quirk shelf. It is obvious that the governor is more interested in making her sister happy than the entire citizenry.

And the haste of just creating a higher job for the governor’s sister might have blindfolded a lot of his aides not to have noticed that the ministry was named as: ‘Ministry of Happiness and Couples Fulfilment’ instead of ‘Ministry of Happiness and Purpose Fulfilment.’ I detest when people like to tell lie but don’t know how to tell it.

Blaming “typographic error” for “Couples” instead of “Purpose” is a lie from the pit of hell and a mere after thought. Except for the criticisms, the government might never have seen the so-called “typographic error.” It is true that traditional indicators like Gross Domestic Product are no longer adequate and happiness and well being are now key factors in measuring human progress. Governments that are now pronounced as the most perfect in the world are those that provide the greatest amount of human happiness. Giving people long holiday to celebrate Christmas, using millions to buy Christmas tree and decorations can only give people momentary happiness and that is if such gesture will even give them at all in the first place. It doesn’t require rocket science for a government to make people happy.

Once there are basic amenities like good roads, quality and affordable healthcare, quality education, adequate security of lives and property, prompt payment of salaries among other good things of life, people are bound to be happy and we don’t have to create a separate ministry to achieve this.

There are factors such as caring, freedom, generosity, honesty, health, income and GOOD GOVERNANCE that support happiness and these are the indices that ranked the first four happiest countries in the world high. Making people happy goes beyond creation of a special ministry or economic well being of a nation. This explains why Chinese are not happier more than they were 25 years ago despite its tremendous economic growth in recent years.

And a country like the United States fell into 14th position in the recent report on happiness in countries due to less social support and greater corruption. If Okorocha is interested in making Imolites happy, the World Happiness Report 2017 is available as a guide on what defines happiness and how government can make its people happy.

