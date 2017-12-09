Russia 2018: Iceland, Eagles toughest opponent –Shehu Abdullahi

Super Eagles defender, Shehu Abdullahi, remains in a buoyant mood as he tips Nigeria to get to the semifinal stages of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup. He spoke with CHARLES OGUNDIYA.

What’s your take on the Super Eagles opponents at the World Cup, Croatia, Iceland and Argentina?

Honestly, this is a tricky group. All the teams are ahead of us in the FIFA rankings and we have to respect them. But we have a big squad with amazing talents, we had a great qualifying process and our victory over Argentina was a big statement. It won’t be easy, the matches against Iceland and Croatia are more important than the Argentina game.

Do you think the Super Eagles can defeat Argentina again after the 4-2 friendly victory?

Yes, we can. They missed (Lionel) Messi but we also missed some quality players, Victor Moses and Simon Moses were not available. I think we have a quality squad that can compete with any team in the world. We are favourite and our performance has put us on the edge.

Who should Eagles fear most in the group?

I think Iceland, they made big statement in the Euros championship, they shocked England despite their low profile. They are a physical side with collective effort but we are capable of achieving great result against any team.

Can the Eagles qualify from the group?

Of course, this is our target. At least, we must progress from the group. We have got big advantage, the first two matches will determine a lot for us. I am excited we’ll play Argentina in the last game, the focus should be on Iceland and Croatia.

How far do you think Nigeria can go in Russia?

If we can sustain this momentum and retain this squad, we should be among the best four teams. It is possible, we can reach the semifinal stages.

What has been helping the team as a whole?

The most important thing helping us is unity and discipline. It has helped us so far, and getting to this level was not just a mere feat, but the bond between the players has been fantastic.

How did you start your football career?

I started football since when I was seven years old, it is a long story. Like every other kids, playing on the street with other kids of your age and so on.

You started your professional career with Kano Pillars, can you share the experience?

It was a good experience. Moving from Sokoto to Kano and winning the league with one of the biggest clubs in the country, Kano Pillars, not just once but winning it back-to-back and was also part of the team that won the third one although I already moved abroad before the final day of the league season. So I can’t really lay claim to winning it, but I took part and played most of the matches before joining Qadsia SC of Kuwait.

Was it a good decision for you moving to Kuwait from Pillars, even at that tender age?

At that time it was a good move for me. I have to start from somewhere and the club I moved to, Qadsia, was one of the biggest in Asia and I was able to win the Asia Cup with them and also playing in the Asian Champions League. It was a great move for me leaving from one league to another, another country, and not just a small club, a big one.

Could you compare the league in Nigeria with what obtains in Asia and Europe?

Seriously, there is no room for comparison. They are far ahed there and one of the most important things there is their professionalism.

What are the things you think we need to improve on in the Nigerian league?

I keep following the NPFL every weekend as long as there are matches, but what I can say is that we have a lot to do to raise the standard of the league. More often you see players try- ing to leave to play outside the country, you see clubs changing 10 to 15 players before a new season, sacking players and bringing new ones, this is not helping the league at all. It is normal for players thinking of leaving for greener pasture, but sacking them, doesn’t help the league. Sometimes, some of the players released are good ones, just that the clubs are not patient with them. Clubs want the players to hit the ground running which doesn’t apply to all the players, some clubs will even sign up to 10 players during the mid-season, how do you want them to blend? This is really affecting the league.

How does it feel playing for the Super Eagles?

Since I was small, that has always been my dream, to wear the green and white colours of Nigeria. To represent Nigeria, most especially because of where I come from, Sokoto State, If you look at the state and others like Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina, nobody have played at that level, Olympics or the World Cup. But I was privileged to have represented the country from the U-20 and now helping the team to qualify for the World Cup, the biggest football tournament in the world. Whenever I look at it, I will say it is a good achievement for me and also for my state, So koto.

You are comfortable playing across the defence line, which one is your preferred position?

The ability to play anywhere as a defender is actually the hallmark of a good player and that’s what a coach will love in his player. To be able to help when the need arises. For me, I don’t mind playing at the right back, middle, even in the central defence because I use to play there at my club. The most important thing is to go there and perform according to the coach’s instruction and also help the team achieve result.

If you were not a footballer, what would you have done?

Before I started my career as a footballer, my father actually wanted me to go to school and engage in business. So if not football, I would likely be going to school now or probably be a business man.

Who is your role model?

The current Real Madrid coach and ex-France international, Zinedane Zidane. I watched him growing up and love his performance and dedication to the game.

How do you relax when you are not playing?

When I am not playing football, I listen to Quran and sometimes watch movies or play games.

Who is your toughest opponent and which club?

I can say Iker Casillas. Against him I had opportunity to score goals, made three attempts and he denied me the scoring opportunity. And the name of the club is Benfica.

Are you concerned with the challenges posed by Ola Aina, Brian Idowu and others that might be invited to the team ahead of the World Cup?

It is a good thing for the team and such will even make me work harder to remain relevant in the team. It has always been a healthy competition.

