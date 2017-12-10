Sacred Encounter

A Man Shares Experience of an Unforgettable and Sacred Moment Amech Chukwujama

I was in my second year of membership in Eckankar. I was eager to meet the Mahanta, the Inner Master in contemplation as described in the Eckankar books and other writings I had studied. While I practiced the Spiritual Exercises of ECK and other recommended disciplines, some of my friends spoke of just closing their eyes and seeing the Mahanta in their inner screen right away!

My dream recall was good. I had rounded insights into life, clear thoughts, and other evidences that show that I had the guidance and protection of Divine Spirit. Still I yearned for the experience of meeting face-to-face with the Spiritual leader in the inner worlds, and be numbered among those who see and talk with the Mahanta, the inner Master.

And why not, I thought, “after all I am an ECKist, too!” I decided to step up my disciplines in the hope that this might help. I would look intently at the Master’s face in the picture, especially the eyes, and I would repeat silently and sometimes aloud, “Mahanta, I love you.”

Weeks passed. Months passed. My dream recall was becoming sharper. The quality of my dream experiences was also improving. Yet my ultimate aspiration of seeing the face of the Master in my inner screen eluded me. I would have been contented just to see him in my dreams.

Then one day I had this inner experience. I am on this wide road and soon hundreds of people, mostly members of Eckankar, come walking excitedly down the hilly slope. I wonder where they are going to and what is happening.

No one tells me. Soon we get to the place.

There are big and beautiful buildings there. The place is airy and has a warm feel of love around it. People are hugging and shaking hands. They are visibly happy. I am happy and excited too. I want to find a seat but hesitate.

An announcement comes that all ECKists should congregate at a section of the building. A presenter announces to all, “We now present the Living ECK Master!” I am so happy. Joy floods my heart. I say to myself, “This is the opportunity I’ve been searching for.”

Soon photographs of several Caucasian men start cascading from large screen. I watch in fascination, expecting the face the Mahanta but it never comes. I start studying each carefully, especially their eyes, not wanting to miss my target.

Then the faces of blacks and Asians start appearing on the screen too. I don’t like it, and I almost turn away, since I am looking for the face of a Caucasian male, the present Mahanta, the Living ECK Master being a White American. Just then, the presenter announces, “The Living ECK Master is every man and woman that you meet…”

