Scary statistics on human trafficking

The revelation by Governor Godwin Obaseki that no fewer than 3,000 Edo State indigenes have died in the last one year as a result of human trafficking is frightening. This is just a fraction of the 10,000 indigenes of the state that had been trafficked in the last one year.

Like Obaseki admitted, Edo State has a major crisis of human trafficking and modern day slavery to contend with.

“It is on record that from Edo State alone, over 10,000 young people have been trafficked within the last one year with almost 3,000 of them losing their lives,” Obaseki told the state lawmakers during budget presentation recently.

For one state, out of the 36 states of the federation, to have lost 3,000 lives to human trafficking within one year calls for a declaration of national emergency.

Human trafficking comes in different forms. Basically, it is the trade of humans for the purpose of forced labour, sexual slavery, or commercial sexual exploitation for the trafficker. It is a crime against the victim because of rights violation through coercion.

Just recently, one Victor from Edo State recounted in a repatriation camp in Libya how he and some other migrants were auctioned as slaves, having failed in their desperate bid to seek greener pastures in Europe. Today, hundreds of Nigerians are stranded in Libya and other countries. Hardly a week passes without Nigerians being repatriated abroad. Two weeks ago, 26 Nigerian teenage girls between the ages of 14 and 18 were found dead in a ship at Mediterranean Sea after they had been sexually abused on their way to Europe.

We call for tougher measures against human trafficking. No sane government folds its hands while its citizens, especially the vulnerable of the society, are being trafficked. One of the cardinal responsibilities of government is to protect its citizens. And when vulnerable citizens are being trafficked by merchants, then government has failed in its core mandate.

The Federal Government should partner Edo State government to end the scourge. Governor Obaseki must work with stakeholders, including civil societies, to curb human trafficking in his state.

Already, Obaseki had stated that he has set up a taskforce in collaboration with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and foreign governments to nip human trafficking in the bud.

“We have taken a very tough stance on the crisis of human trafficking and modern day slavery to protect the very vulnerable citizens in our society…

“As we speak, the state’s draft bill against trafficking in persons is being considered by the state House of Assembly for passage into law,” he said.

We call on the Federal Government to declare a national emergency on human trafficking. Government should activate various laws against human trafficking. Those who are merchants of human trafficking must be dealt with. The traffickers who have been arrested must be prosecuted in a record time. The law enforcement agencies should ensure that those who are on the run are brought to book.

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) must be strengthened and provided with required resources to carry out its mandate of suppressing and eliminating the scourge of trafficking in persons and child labour in Nigeria.

Human traffickers operate as syndicate. This is where intelligence gathering is crucial. Credible intelligence information by various law enforcement agencies and the community will help to expose the merchants and their tricks. The community knows those trafficking in persons.

Hence, we strongly advocate the incorporation of whistle blowing strategy into the fight against human trafficking. By this measure, anyone who sights any baby factory or suspicious mass transit of children should report at the nearest police station or NAPTIP office.

There is need for public enlightenment on the ills of human trafficking. Various agencies of government must embark on aggressive sensitisation on trafficking. We call on Edo State to embark on public awareness in the nooks and crannies of the state. Many of those trafficked are from the rural areas and indigent citizens.

Some of the victims of human trafficking have been brainwashed by unscrupulous individuals. Most times, it is a promise of greener pasture, whereas nothing is greener in the VENTURE. Most of the victims ended up being used as sex slaves.

We also believe that one of the potent ways of addressing this crime is by addressing the booming unemployment market. There are millions of qualified Nigerians without source of livelihood. This is no fault of theirs. Government must urgently address the growing unemployment in the system.

It is imperative that the Edo State House of Assembly and other legislative bodies speed up the passage of bill against trafficking in persons before them. The timely passage of the bill will help, to a large extent, curb this growing crime against humanity.

Government should also bring to book some of the parents aiding the trafficking of their children. There are instances where parents participate actively in this crime all in their desperate quest for financial gain.

