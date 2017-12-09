SEC: Finance minister justifies Gwarzo’s suspension

…insists proven cases of financial misconduct informed suspension

For unlawful carting away of sensitive documents, in addition to his unsatisfactory response to queries served him, led to suspension of embattled Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr. Mounir H. Gwarzo, Finance Minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, said yesterday.

The minister broke her si-lence in Abuja when she addressed the media to clarify issues that led to the suspension of the DG two weeks ago. She reiterated that Gwarzo’s suspension was connected to financial misconduct with no connection to his refusal to stop the forensic audit of Oando Plc. She affirmed that forensic audit of the oil firm would continue unhindered as panned. According to her”

“The Federal Ministry of Finance would like to place on record that Gwarzo’s suspension is in line with the Public Service Rules (PSRs), to allow for an unhindered investigation of serious allegations of financial impropriety against him. Some of the allegations with documented evidence include the awards of contracts to companies related to him and members of his family. “It should be noted that Gwarzo was queried by the Ministry on 3rd November and he responded on November 7, 2017.

His response to the query was deemed unsatisfactory and further investigation was ordered. “Based on the evidence from that further work and creditable reports that documents were being unlawfully removed from SEC, as well as consultations with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the decision was taken to suspend Gwarzo. “At the meeting on November 27, Gwarzo was asked to clarify some of his responses to the query issued, which were not consistent with documentary evidence. From that interaction, Gwarzo became aware of the strong likelihood of his suspension. It was, thereafter, that Gwarzo prepared the memo, which has been circulated in the media,” Adeosun explained. Continuing, the minister added that:

“It is instructive to note that Gwarzo personally delivered the memo using SEC staff seconded to the office of the minister, in breach of normal procedures for the receipt of mail. The copy of the memo in the possession of the minister was delivered with a message that any action against Gwarzo would result in same being leaked to the press.

“It was this threat of blackmail that strengthened the resolve of the minister to suspend Gwarzo and allow the Administrative Panel of Inquiry to proceed with its probe.” The minister restates that the insinuation of an instruction to discontinue with the Oando case is false and this can be corroborated by the other parties at that meeting and by subsequent events. A one-time key player in the capital market before her appointment as a minister, she said integrity of the market was paramount to her, adding that she will do everything to preserve the market’s integrity “The integrity of the capital market is vital to the growth of the Nigerian economy and must be managed in an orderly and transparent manner to ensure investors’ confidence.

Its leadership must maintain and be seen to maintain the highest standards of integrity,” she affirmed. Contrary to insinuation being bandied by Gwarzo that he was suspended because of his decision on Oando Plc, the minister said the claim was untrue. She said the original decision taken by SEC on October 20 to suspend the shares of Oando Plc and conduct a forensic audit, was approved and endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Finance.

The SEC team, led by Mr. Mounir presented adequate evidence to the Minister of Finance and her team, that Oando Plc had a clear case to answer with regard to infractions of the ISA which the Minister gave him her nod. Gwarzo problem was ignited by a report by an online medium-SaharaReporters which broke the story of financial misconduct perpetrated by SEC DG. It alleged among others, that Gwarzo applied and collected the N104.8 million as severance package at the end of his appointment as Executive Commissioner, a position he occupied for two years and four months.

