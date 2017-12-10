Sen. Abdullahi: Why I sponsored bill on agric development

Senator Aliyu Abdullahi Sabi (APC Niger North), the Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs and Spokesman of the Senate, speaks with CHUKWU DAVID, on a comprehensive bill designed to support the country’s agric development programme

The present government wants to diversify the economy largely to agriculture. How do you think that the sector can be given a boost to actually help in the diversification agenda?

Well, for me, when you talk of agricultural diversification; diversification is not something that happens by one activity; and it is not something that happens in one year. Records have shown that countries that have successfully diversified their economy using agriculture were able to achieve it in the minimum of 10 to 15 years of consistent planning and implementation. What this means is that at the end of the day, you are going to come up with something consistently that you will be executing. Right now, that is the missing gap. So, diversification is the way to go. And first, you have to look at the national economy diversification, which means you now want to focus on agriculture. Then, even in agriculture, you look at diversification in agriculture. You can say you want to go into rice production so that we can reduce our importation. But when you look at that, what we have is what they call import substitution policy. It is not actually a diversification policy. But in terms of revenue to the country, it will be a diversification strategy.

The other aspect is to look at the areas where we have comparative advantage; is it in cotton?

If it is in cotton, right now how many cotton farmers do we have? What are the areas that you can plant and have cotton? What programmes are you bringing in place to guarantee that farmers can come into that sector and continuously produce because you know that there is a market for it at the end; there are off-takers at the end, and that the price will be stable over time? These are the things you need to do in a diversification strategy. And truly, given the huge land mass for agriculture in Nigeria, the 960 million hectares, which is the total land mass of Nigeria, 80 per cent is said to be arable while the remaining percentage is bodies of water.

Even in the front line states of Jigawa, Kano, Borno, Yobe, when you go to the extreme areas, you find out that they are good in date palm, and date palm is used for so many things. Those are the kinds of things we are talking about, that you need to look at your comparative advantage; do things that will stimulate production in that area, not just production but where there is productivity. It means that if you plant and you are supposed to get 10 tonnes, you should be able to come close to that 10 tonnes because you have a strategy that will enable you to do that. Right now, because of the neglect over years, we are not performing well in terms of productivity.

So, for me, the solution is simple. I have looked at our laws; I have looked at what we have been doing and I realise that there are gaps. So, to that extent, I came up with a bill which I call: A Bill to Provide Comprehensive Framework, Structures, Programmes and Schemes for Strengthening of Small Holder and Family Farmers, Development of Value Chain Institutions and Services for Innovative Agriculture Industry and Modernization of Agriculture for Food Self-sufficiency, Job Creation, Economic Diversification and Rural Development; simply called the Agric Industry and Modernization Bill. That is the bill I am hoping that when the need is raised for new bills to be introduced, it will come on board. And if you look at our farming structure, small holder farmers are large; so we have to focus on them.

Which countries do you think Nigeria can borrow a leaf from in this regard?

If you go to countries like Thailand, Vietnam, India, China and others, that is what they did. If you have one million farmers who are planting rice in one hectare per farmer, what you do is to train them so that all the hectares look alike because of the skills that go into farming it because all the farmers have been trained using the same method, using the same skills, and they are having the same input and prepare land the same way. So, the tendency is that they will have the same output. So, that is what this bill seeks to do on one part. On another part, most of the federal government programmes are just being done haphazardly; you don’t even know where your farmers are. So, in this bill, I am introducing the Agricultural Land Registry where farmers who will be participating in federal government funded agricultural programmes and schemes by registration of their farm locations in that registry. That way, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture will have a hand on who the farmers are and where they are located and the hectarage that they have based on the programmes and schemes they are running. So, for planning purposes, that is very instructive. Now, the other aspect is marketing. How you can market agricultural produce when you don’t have standards? So, in this bill, I have introduced the Agricultural Products Standards.

The other aspect is, you see us wanting to rush for export which is good; we have so many commodities that are exportable but are they development for that purpose? No! So, in this bill, we have provided for Agricultural Products Export Development Authority, which will help to focus on farmers who are interested in commodities that are exportable. Most countries have a standard from the way you clear your land to the way you produce, and the standard starts from when you start your production decision.

So, with this kind of system, farmers will be properly targeted in terms of what they produce, how they produce to meet the quality requirement and the standard requirement of the countries where they are importing their commodities from. And I think that if we have that kind of things we will remove the arbitrariness that exists currently.

Also, in the bill we have the Agricultural Products Standard Agency which will now look at the bureau, which will be an upgrade of a department in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, that is already performing that function but not in the most pronounced form so that they can now take charge with a standard committee so that there is voluntary standard and then the mandatory standard. The bill has provision on how voluntary standard can be made and how mandatory standard can also be made. Then, of interest is that we say industry and modernization; it is not possible for you to have that when you don’t have mechanization. You need mechanization for you to have strong industry and modern agricultural sector. But who are those to achieve this for us? They are the agricultural engineers.

So, in this bill, we are upgrading the agricultural engineers’ profession. So, we have looked at what is happening in other countries that are making progress; and what they have done is to remove and decentralize the agricultural engineers because it is a large body.

We have 774 local governments in the country and in each local government, there are heavy agricultural activities going on there but you go to some local government and there is no single agric engineer because the profession has not been recognized.

So, we are upgrading it in this bill by making sure that there is a professional regulatory framework for them. We are also bringing in agric mechanization programmes so that government can have solid mechanization programme.

What is your impression about the success recorded in agriculture in the last one year and how can this be sustained?

Well, sustainability is always an issue. Between 2011 and 2015, we have the Addar Farm, which is mere semantics. At the end of the day, what can we boast of from the programme? This time around, Addar was refined and then we have an agric promotion policy.

Therefore, this bill is providing a framework so that any time you want to change, it means you are now providing a framework that any time you want to change you now come through legislation; and of course the people’s representatives will now have a say on the robustness that this thing addresses. All that we seek to do with this bill is to address all the gaps. I have been in the agricultural sector as a civil servant, and have seen various reviews that are being done. Today, when you come to rice, sugar, cassava and rubber, Thailand is a force to be reckoned with. How did they achieve it? It is through the laws they have put in place. They have standard so that when you see Thailand rice, you know that this is rice you know this is Thailand rice because they have a standard for it.

