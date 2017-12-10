Seven killed, eight injured in road crash

Seven persons were killed yesterday in a fatal accident at Olorunpodo Junction, J3 area, along Lagos-Sagamu-Benin Expressway in Ogun State.

The crash involved three vehicles, including Ford bus with registration number ETU 409XA, KRD 908 XN and a red DAF model truck.

The incident was said to have been caused by route violation, otherwise known as one-way driving by one of the truck driver.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the accident, which occurred about 5:30am on Saturday, involved a total of 26 people.

The Ogun State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Clement Oladele, who confirmed the crash, disclosed that eight people were injured.

Like this: Like Loading...