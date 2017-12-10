Seven-Up seeks shareholder vote in $61.5m takeover bid

Seven-Up Bottling Company will hold a meeting of shareholders in January to approve a bid by majority investor Affelka to buy out minorities in a N19.33 billion ($61.5 million) takeover.

Affelka, the investment firm of the Lebanese El-Khalil family, would not vote at the Jan. 11 meeting which has been ordered by the court to decide on the buyout, the soft drinks bottler said in a note to shareholders.

Vice Chairman Sunil Sawhney told Reuters last week that Seven-Up Bottling Company had received an offer from its majority shareholder after posting losses and the deal was to restructure the 7-Up, Pepsi and Mirinda distributor.

Shares in Seven-Up Bottling Company gained 5 per cent on Friday to N101.97. Privately-held Affelka offered to acquire the 26.8 per cent stake or 171.5 million shares it did not already own at N112.70 per share.

Seven-Up Bottling Company would be delisted from the stock exchange after the takeover, which is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals, the vice chairman has said.

