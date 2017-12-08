Tax evaders pay N17bn to FG in six months

Lagos shuts 11 hotels over N354.75m tax evasion

Barely three months to the expiration of tax amnesty granted by Federal Government under Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS), N17 billion had been collected from tax evaders between June and December. Another N6 billion is expected for remittance before the end of December 2017.

The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Tunde Flower, confirmed the figures yesterday in Abuja just as he hinted that the tax agency has identified 2,000 properties in various parts of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja whose owners neither pay taxes nor file returns on them.

Fowler said FIRS will seek court’s approval to dispose of the properties if owners of the 2,000 properties refuse paying due taxes on them. He noted that after netting off taxes due on the properties, the balance, if any, would be handed to their owners. Folwer, who disclosed this at the flag off of VAIDS public enlightenment, said the N17 billion raked in from VAIDS came from less than 500 firms, adding that more funds will roll in days to come. He said more firms are keen to seize the window of opportunity offered by amnesty to regularize their tax status, adding that they have engaged consultants who are asking questions for clarification.

“Less than 500 firms have paid N17 billion and another N6 billion is being expected to be paid before the end of December. Also, $50 million has been declared by individuals with properties and investment overseas, so VAIDs is also providing foreign exchange for the country. “In terms of number, we have not gotten the type of crucial number we envisaged. When we gave tax amnesty, we have 2,700 companies that applied for it, now we are talking about several companies that have come under VAIDS. A lot more needed to be done.

Companies are asking questions, talking to consultants; we expect a whole lot more to come in as the programme gets to a close. “All this will help improve the low tax ratio from six per cent to 15 per cent by 2020 and curb the use of tax havens for illicit fund flow and tax avoidance,” he said.

The FIRS boss said the March 2018 deadline given to people and firms to regularise their tax defaults is sacrosanct and will not be shifted. In his contributions, Mr. Albert Folorunsho, Managing Consultant, Pedabo Associates Limited, dismissed insinuation that some people could head to court of to cripple VAIDS’ implementation. “No new tax laws that have been put in place. VAIDS is just a scheme to encourage taxpayers to comply with existing tax laws. If you are liable to income tax, the rate remains the same. It is like saying, come and pay before we begin to pursue you.

Come voluntarily and pay within nine months. If you decide not to come forward, no problem, after the grace period, you have to pay your tax, including penalty after expiration of amnesty,” he said. The VAIDS consultant said churches, mosques and other houses of worship are exempted from taxes. However, he said if they had business outfits that generate income, the income is taxable.

“Churches and mosques are exempted from taxes. However, any church or mosque that engages in business, the income from business is liable to tax. If a clergyman earns income in his capacity as clergyman, either from the church or other sources, as an individual you are liable to tax. No exception in tax laws for clergymen. This is not for churches or mosques to begin to pay tax on their tithe or offerings.

But if religious organisations set up schools for business, it has to pay tax on it,” Folorunsho said. VAIDS is a time-limited opportunity for taxpayers to regularize their tax status relating to previous tax period. In exchange for fully and honestly declaring previously undisclosed assets and income, taxpayers will benefit from forgiveness of overdue interest and penalties, and the assurance that they will not face criminal prosecution for tax offences or be subject to tax investigation. VAIDS ushers in an opportunity to increase the nation’s general tax awareness and compliance.

