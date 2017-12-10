Traders make brisk business in Abuja

Traders on Saturday took advantage to make brisk sales around the Eagle Square, venue of the national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that traders such as food and drink vendors, clothing, shoes and sellers of other items took over both the middle and walk ways of Tafawa Balewa Way. NAN also observed that vehicular movement was restricted along the street as well as Shehu Shagari way making it easier for the traders to set up their tents. The areas from around the Ministry of Finance down to Federal Secretariat Phase One was fully occupied by the traders.

some traders who spoke to NAN expressed optimism that the convention would help them make pumper sales. Mrs. Agnes Bala, a food vendor said that she had been selling since Friday night since many of the party supporters slept inside their vehicles around the venue.

Bala added that even though there were competitions because of the number people that sell food within the area, patronage had been good. She commended PDP for the opportunity to make some money, saying that such kind of event was an avenue for business opportunities. “I thank God for today because, we are selling very well because of the large number people that are here. “Even though we are many here market is still moving well.

So I believe that we will make enough sales before the end of the convention. “We are not selling it too expensive because we sell a plate for between N300 and N500 depending on what you eat.” Another trader, Mallam Aliu Adamu, who sells clothing materials and shoes said that he expected to make good sales during the event.

Adamu said that the event would afford him opportunity to sell especially as a lot of party supporters could have need to change their clothes or shoes. He also said that since Christmas was already approaching, a lot of the party supporters would like to shop for their loved ones. According to him, you know that they are going to make money from here and we are here to get part of it by selling our goods to them. A vendor of PDP caps, tags and hand bands, Mr Innocent Akuriene, said he had sold over 30 units of cap, more than 55 tags and other items. According to him, many party members would want to carry some things that have PDP symbol and that is why he decided to produce the items.

