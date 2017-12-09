Transcorp Hilton Abuja wins double global award

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has emerged the winner of two 2017 World Luxury Hotel Awards in the Best Luxury Contemporary Hotel (Nigeria) and Best Luxury City Hotel (West and Central Africa) categories. The multiple awardwinning five-star hotel was honoured with the prestigious award at a spectacular Gala Ceremony hosted by the historical Kulm Hotel St. Moritz in Switzerland on December 2.

Awards on the night were bestowed on luxury properties that excelled within their service delivery areas on a country, regional, continent or global level. World Luxury Hotel Awards is the pinnacle of recognition achievable by a luxury hotel, for service excellence and earning the respect of guests, industry players, and awarding hotels, as voted for by the public, across 99 different categories Valentine Ozigbo, MD/ CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc, who received the awards on behalf of the hotel said: “These awards crown a year of global recognition for all we do to deliver a worldclass hospitality experience to our guests. It is gratifying that our commitment to the upgrade of our guests’ experiences is appreciated and recognised by the travelling public.

