Ugwuanyi calls for revival of oil palm production nationwide

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called for the revival of oil palm production nationwide to boost oil palm production and restore its lost glory as a prime income earner for Nigeria.

Ugwuanyi made the call in Enugu on Saturday at an enlightenment workshop on “making oil palm produce value chain a strategic tool for sustainable economic recovery’’.

The workshop was organised by the State’s Ministry of Science and Technology in collaboration with the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, said that Nigeria had over the years continued to pursue the diversification of the nation’s economy in the light of dwindling earnings from petroleum.

Ugwuanyi, however, regretted the adverse effects resulting from dwindling earnings from nation’s crude oil sector.

“We are indeed at pains to recall that Nigeria once led the world in palm oil production and that the produce and its derivatives actually powered the economy of the defunct Eastern Region.

“The questions that naturally arise from these facts are: what really went wrong, and how do we get back to where we were with regards to palm oil production,’’ the governor queried.

