UNWTO announces winners, finalists of awards

The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) announces the winners of the UNWTO Ulysses Prize and the UNWTO Ethics Award, as well as 14 finalists for the upcoming 14th Edition of the UNWTO Awards for Innovation in Tourism. The Awards ceremony will be held in January 2018 in Spain, Madrid during the staging of the International Tourism Fair (FITUR).

The UNWTO Awards recognise inspirational individuals and projects for their innovative achievement as well as their invaluable dedication to developing and advocating sustainable tourism in line with the UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

