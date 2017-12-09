Using sand to create wealth

The decision of Kinetic Sports, to introduce a beach soccer tournament tagged COPA Lagos, has added to the tourism interest in the Centre of Excellence, Lagos. For six years running since 2011, COPA Lagos has evolved from just a beach soccer event to the biggest, celebrated and most soughtafter beach soccer tournament on the African continent.

For most home-grown talents, a platform for them to exhibit their talents to the world is one they continuously desire. These young talents have honed their skills at places of relative obscurity. The tournament is a very useful opportunity for these players because over the past few years, many of them have been poached by scouts from all over the world and have gone on to better the fortunes for their community. Infrastructural development is one of the perks that accompany the hosting of tournaments.

All over the world, the entire landscape of host cities have been revamped and refurbished to ensure that the logistics and aesthetic value of the venue and the surrounding are maximized. This therefore draws interventions from the private and public sectors with relative ease owing to the fact that they are all stakeholders.

Examples abound of projects in inner-cities that have bust into life when major events are approaching. Tourism is a natural fallout of tournaments, tourists flock in their droves to catch the sights and sounds of the host city. This means that there will be a spike in the demand for temporary accommodation, transportation, feeding, security and many others as the case may be.

All these rake in foreign exchange for the economy. In the last seven years, COPA Lagos has brought countries from all over the world to Lagos. There is no better way to constantly market the tourist potential of a city like Lagos. It therefore goes without saying, the inherent potential for the socio-economic development that this brings to a city like Lagos. Speaking recently, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, attested to the influence of the competition in promoting tourism in Lagos State. Beyond just sports, environmental advocacy is another positive impact COPA Lagos has brought.

With their yearly ‘Clean the Beach’ exercise – a Corporate Social Responsibility, the organisers clean up the beach for the event and also donate cleaning materials to the administrators to ensure that there is a sustained culture of making the beach attractive and hygienic. COPA Lagos currently has a projected economic value of over $3million; the potential of the COPA Lagos league is almost unimaginable. Beyond any doubt, the competition has shown that it has come to stay and also add to the efforts of the Lagos State government to turn the state to a mega city.

