WBC President: Joshua, Wilder fight a must in 2018

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has urged the promotional team of Nigerian born British fighter Anthony Joshua and his challenger Deontay Wilder to ensure the fight hold in 2018 in order not to kill the game of boxing. Sulaiman who said the bout is what the fans want to see stressing that the purse percentage negotiations/ squabbles are up to the promoters to resolve in order to facilitate a mega heavyweight bout of two exciting and undefeated power champion punchers. “If they don’t fight next year, it’s going to be a shame. And whoever gets in the middle of making this fight should be ashamed of himself because boxing needs these fights.

“The WBC has done its part, the road is clear and everything is ready for the fight to be made and there’s no reason not to make it. “The heavyweight division has been the model of boxing and now every possibility is there, it would be a terrible mistake not to make this happen,” he added.

