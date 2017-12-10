Weather-proof makeup

Nothing makes a hot day worse than having your mascara streaming down your face after you had spent so many precious morning minutes getting it on.

If only your mascara streaked, perhaps one would not be quite as mad as when you have your eye liner, brow pencil, foundation, etc become a messy blob on your face and clothes.

We know the economy may not be good, but we also know that looking good is good business. So, do not scrimp on your waterproof makeup. Invest in the best waterproof makeup that will see you through any sweaty day or a few minutes caught in the occasional rain.

The most important ones to purchase in waterproof are; mascara (obviously), primer, eyeshadow and foundation. Even your lipstick and eye liner could do with a waterproof boost.

