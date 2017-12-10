Weststar ends FCA distributorship, concentrates on Mercedes-Benz

As Mercedes-Benz records 2m sales before year end

Following Weststar’s plans to consolidate and expand the Mercedes-Benz business in Nigeria, Weststar and FCA have agreed to mutually terminate its distributorship agreement. This means that with effect from, Monday, December 5, 2017, Weststar will no longer distribute the FCA brands (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and Fiat).

The mutual arrangement between both parties, according to Mr. Mirko Plath (Managing Director/CEO – Weststar Associates Limited) is in line with Weststar’s plans to provide undivided focus to the Mercedes-Benz brand as it embarks on an increased business scale of activities in the coming year.

Speaking on customers that have purchased FCA vehicles, Plath stated that Weststar owes a duty to continue to support its customers with after-sales services for the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM and Fiat vehicles until a new distributor is announced by FCA.

Plath said, “We reassure our valued customers of our unfailing commitment to continue to provide excellent services as always, however the distributorship for the FCA brands in Nigeria will be announced anytime soon“ .

Plath, on behalf of Weststar’s Management team, expressed his gratitude to the company’s long standing customers and business partners as he looks forward to more successful business years ahead for Weststar.

This came Mercedes-Benz announced that this November, it has delivered 195,698 vehicles to its customers, thus achieving the 57th record month in succession with a 7.2 per cent increase. This adds up to a sale of 2,095,810 units since the beginning of the year 2017. This represents not only the best-ever figure for the period of January to November, but also a growth of 10.7 per cent in unit sales. The sales achievement makes Mercedes-Benz the premium brand with the most new registrations in markets including Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Portugal, Taiwan, USA, Canada, and Mexico.

“Mercedes-Benz passed the two-million mark in November, already surpassing its unit sales for the entire previous year. We are going full speed ahead for our customers – not only with the best products, but also in sales and service. And this has already been rewarded with the most successful sales year in our history,” stated Britta Seeger, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG responsible for Mercedes-Benz Cars Marketing & Sales.

In Europe, unit sales in November rose to a new sales record of 79,942 Mercedes-Benz vehicles delivered to customers, thus representing a 1.5 per cent increase. Since the beginning of the year, 879,878 vehicles were delivered in Europe (+7.3 per cent) of which 281,946 units were sold in Germany (+5.2 per cent). New sales records were set for both November and the first eleven months in Great Britain, France, Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Austria and Portugal.

The Asia-Pacific region witnessed a sale of 74,302 vehicles, which reveals a 16.2 per cent increase in November and a 20.6 per cent increase totaling 802,565 units since the beginning of the year. China had the highest sales figures of 539,728 vehicles (+27.3 per cent) this year and 50,813 (+22.2 per cent) new purchases in November alone. Top sales were also recorded in South Korea, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, India, Thailand and Malaysia.

In the NAFTA region, unit sales in November surpassed the high prior-year figure and 36,505 customers were delighted to receive their new Mercedes-Benz vehicles (+3.8 per cent).

A new record was set in the first eleven months of the year with 359.953 units sold in the NAFTA region (+0.5 per cent). In the USA, 30,838 vehicles were sold to its customers. Other contributions to this development came from best ever sales in Canada (+12.7 per cent) and Mexico (+25.3 per cent).

Like this: Like Loading...