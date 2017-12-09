Whyte to replace Parker as Joshua’s next opponent

Dillian Whyte says he will “100 per cent” accept a rematch with Anthony Joshua early next year if his British rival cannot agree a unification clash with Joseph Parker. Negotiations for Joshua to put his WBA ‘super’ and IBF titles on the line against Parker are in deadlock with the WBO champion’s promoter accusing ‘AJ’ of “refusing to compromise”. Whyte is also waiting to learn his next opponent for a scheduled fight date of February 3, but would be willing to resume hostilities with Joshua instead if he receives a suitable offer. Whyte defeated Joshua in the amateur ranks before a professional loss in 2015 “It’s either Parker or me, really,” Whyte exclusively told Sky Sports. Asked if he would face Joshua next, he added:

“Yeah, 100 per cent. Ever since the fight, I’ve always wanted that fight, but it’s a business as well as pride and all of that. “As I’m older, I’m realising that this kind of fight – there is a lot of revenue and I bring a lot of value to the table as well. “I’m happy to take the fight, but I’ve got to be compensated the right way, that’s all it is.”

