WIC faults Buhari’s leadership style

A pan Igbo organisation, World Igbo Congress (WIC) has faulted the leadership style of the President Mohamadu Buhari led administration saying that the much talked about unity in diversity is lacking.

In a statement made available to journalists in Awka by organisation’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Basil Onukwe, the group condemned what it described as blatant abuse of the tenets of federalism as evidenced in the lopsided appointments of the Federal Government which has mostly Moslems and northerners as core beneficiaries.

While describing Nigeria as a nation that lacks true federalism the group harped on the alleged marginalisation of people from the South East region, saying that other zones should be carried along in the running of government.

The statement reads in part, “The lopsided appointment of 27 new judges recently to the court of appeal is the preponderance of those who hail from the Muslim north and total exclusion of the South East.

“No ethnic group or region in Nigeria should be abandoned for the other and the Federal Government should apply the concept of federal character in its appointments.

“We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to use all necessary diplomatic tools within its power to protect its citizens like other nations and therefore preserve Nigeria as a serious national entity.

“World Igbo Congress also demands that the Federal Government begin to address this national question of integration if it wants the country to continue to exist as one entity. “We also call on those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting Igbo interest to prevail on the government to guard against blatant abuse of true federalism.”

