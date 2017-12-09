…Wike dismisses ‘micro-zoning’

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the position of some that Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has microzoned the positions to be contested for during today’s National Convention of the party, just as he said that no gentleman agreement exists over the positions. He reiterated that the presidential position was zoned to the North and the national chairmanship zoned to the South, and regretted that some chairmanship aspirants had resorted to blackmail, simply because they have lost the contention for the delegates. Wike, who spoke yesterday during an appearance on Sunrise Daily from the Abuja Studio of Channels Television, however, said the party would come out from the convention stronger and re-positioned to provide credible opposition.

He noted that former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, was the best candidate to drive PDP to the next level in view of his experience and track record. He said: “The issue of micro-zoning and gentleman’s agreement does not arise. There is nothing like that. The So-called microzoning is being floated by a presidential aspirant from the North supported by campaign officials of Tunde Adeniran.

“Anybody who believes in PDP will work for the party after the National Convention, whether or not you emerge. You will do otherwise when you are controlled by external forces. No right thinking party member will resort to issuance of threats.” He explained that contrary to the planting of stories against Prince Uche Secondus by his opponents, the National Chairmanship aspirant has no existing issue with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. He noted that Secondus had gone to court against the agency and won, and that damages were awarded in his favour. The governor said: “After the convention, PDP will come out stronger. It will come out refreshed and repositioned for the good of the country.”

“Somebody who believes that he will win, will not resort to writing petitions before the convention. All reports in the media against Secondus are planted and false. “Secondus has never said anything negative against any other candidate. He has remained focused on his campaign.” While saying that there is no zone that should be taken for granted , Governor Wike said that the South- South remains the bedrock of the PDP.

