Winning the war against success

In the course of life, God will always accomplish His purpose in individual lives. Lots of people battle with spirit of never-succeed- in-life. Many areas of our lives is full of challenges. But many never realized or understand the course or problems behind what they’re going through in life. We need spiritual understanding or insight about unseen life and circumstances.

It’s indeed horrible that Saul’s son Ishbosheth was proclaimed king of Israel by Abner, Saul’s cousin and commander in chief of Saul’s army who then became the real power behind the throne. Ishbosheth attempted to succeed Saul but was assassinated by his bodyguard.

The enemy of his own success was light within him, enemy within and without.

An in-depth look at the meaning and etymology of the name reveals completely that his name is the battle against his success in life. You will come to the highway of success when you discover the battle confronting your life. Impossibility are found only in the realm of mortals, Ability to overcome ignorance and helplessness in order to live a meaningful and successful life is to listen to God always, Isaiah 58:1-8.

The second example is Joseph; he had a dream that revealed the future success and greatness that he would ultimately rule over his family, but the battle of his household and the temptation in Potiphar house. Potiphar, an Egyptian who was of Pharaoh’s officials, the captain of the palace guard. In one’s journey of life, carefulness and fear of God are needed to win the battle against one’s success.

Can you imagine the type of punishment Potiphar would have unleashed on Joseph if he succumbed to commit adultery with his wife? Joseph made a decision because he fears God and had his priorities. Everyone must take personal responsibility for his private life and set priorities to fight the battle against his or her success.

No one else will or can do this for anyone. Always be diligent and have the ability and sound mind of Christ to hang on when everything seems to be pulling apart, Is the difference between a winner and a loser.

Jesus said I have overcome the world “John 16:33. Pray the following prayer aggressively: You kingdom declaring war against my life and success every time, day and night be overthrown by fire in the name of Jesus Christ.

Every weapon of war targeted against my destiny and journey of success in life, I command you turn against your sender and kill them in the name of Jesus Christ. Ability to discover the source of my battle, fall on my life now by fire in the name of Jesus Christ.

