Wizkid leads stars to beach festival

Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, on Sunday will lead Tiwa Savage, Wande Coal and Mr. Eazi to the debut edition of the ‘On the Beach Fest’ at Hard Rock Beach, Victoria Island, Lagos. The event will also feature DJ Big N, legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt and DJ Exclusive. Tagged ‘Wiz on the beach,’ the event is the brain work of FLU3NT – M.E.S.L, Hard Rock Café and Chuma X of Xmedia Nigeria. Speaking on this event, founder and director at FLU3NT – M.E.S.L, Fela Oke, said it was only natural for Wizkid to headline the first edition because he had done well for himself.

“We believe that people want a new and different experience where they get value for their money beyond just watching their favourite artiste performing. We want to create an atmosphere that imbibes great music and a great atmosphere within a beach setting and backdrop. There is no other stage where you will see Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi, Wande Coal giving live performances with a full band. Our aim is to change the perception of what’s possible. ‘Wiz on the Beach’ gives you value for money and we want people to really let their head down and have a blast.”

