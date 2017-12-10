Why women must write will -Elders

In the context of the Nigerian and African traditional, it is unusual to see women write a will, as this has always been the duty of the men’s folks. But today, the story has changed as more women have been writing their will especially for properties personally acquired while married, FLORA ONWUDIWE reports

A female social commentator, Ms. Yemisi Ransome-Kuti, said it is important for women to write a will, such should be done in a way that peace would continue to reign within the family. More women are beginning to develop more interest in writing a will. While some write their will early in life, some have decided to write theirs later in life.

Yemisi added that: “Some people have tended to believe that writing a will is an indicator for early death. There are several other reasons people delay writing a will. Some of those who delay writing theirs have given excuses that they have been tied down by the busy schedule associated with their professional careers. We should learn to educate ourselves on how to write a will. The first thing is to get a lawyer, who will give the necessary guide and protection against it becoming a public knowledge.

“The society has always been bedeviled with one traditional belief or the other. I always believe in regular enlightenment on issues like this.”

The Information Officer at the United Nation Information Centre (UNIC), Dr. Oluseyi Soremekun, argued that writing a will has nothing to do with gender. “The rationale in writing a will has to do with what happens to properties when the owners die. This ofcourse has no gender bearing.

“If men are expected to write a will, then the same should be applicable to women. In some cases, women have more properties than the men. What becomes of such properties after their demise?

Soremekun raised the issue of marital submission when he said, “couples can decide on joint ownership of property. The issue of writing a will is a colonial mentality handed over to us. It’s not in our culture. In some African cultures, an old man would have shared his properties before his death. A man with five wives will share his properties to all the five. They know that, it is an implicit agreement, it happens like that in some traditional societies. Issue of will lead to inheritance and there is a traditional framework to inheritance, which varies from one culture to another.

“The inheritance pattern in the South West of Nigeria where we have the Yorubas is different from the framework in the South East occupied by the Igbos. We have seen individuals who refused to will anything to their children, but gave everything to charity. So, it is the individuals that determine what happens.”

A Professor of Law in the Department of Commercial and Industrial Law, University of Lagos, Chioma Agomo, said: “In the ancient time, a woman can never inherit anything and not even property of her own. She is classified as part of her husband’s properties. When a man dies, his wife in some cultures is betrothed to his brother to continue the marriage and care, so that the widow will switch marital allegiance to another family.

“But then, things are changing, all these are in the past. In some cases, a man may decide not to will anything to his wife, but rather prefers to will all his properties to his first son. In the South West of Nigeria, where we have the Yorubas, the general concept is sharing of properties by the virtue of the household not minding whether the beneficiaries are male or female. In Igboland, it is always the first son that inherits his father’s properties and saddled with the responsibility of taking care of his siblings.”

Agomo noted that, as it is important and customary for men to write a will, the same should apply to the women folks. The idea of a will is to leave strict and documented instructions on how you want your properties shared and administered or who gets what.

“It is necessary that women write their will before they die especially when they acquire landed properties. Some enlightened men, who are monogamous; when they die, leave everything to their wife to decide when they die.

“The comparison where a woman is classified to be richer than the man does not come into place. A peaceful marriage where couples love themselves so dearly is always the best bet where will be acceptable to all parties. It’s most important to deal with this in your lifetime if properties are acquired in a life time. Some people have also made it bold that writing a will does not solve all the problems.

“I have seen where siblings fight in court over their mother’s and father’s will. So, writing a will does not really, at the end of the day, solve every problem.

“The Bible tells us that: A man shall leave his father and his mother and be joined unto his wife and the two of them shall become one flesh, they are no longer two but one. That means what a man or woman acquires belongs to the family.

“When trust is not the watchword, there won’t be peace in the home and in such families writing a will won’t solve attendant problems associated with squabbles which came after demise. It is advisable for both men and women to write their will to avoid future problems among family members.” Corroborating him, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management and Sciences, University of Lagos, Professor Ben Oghojafor, said: “Whether we like it or not, we are all going to leave this world and with the university degrees and opportunities we have, it is imperative on everyone to write a will irrespective of gender.

“It is important for men to write their will because by creation they are supposed to be succeeded by their spouses and children, but incidentally deaths do not know gender. Everyone will die at one point in time or the other. So, it is also very essential that women should write their own will too. This is very important for women, who may have had the privilege of having male children before a second marriage. If a will is not written in this case, there may be confusion when such women die.

“A will should be written by women for the sake of their off springs, especially when their children are born for different fathers to avoid unnecessary squabbles when they are no more.

“Wealth does not know gender or geographical location, anybody can be wealthy. A woman may be endowed with wealth more than her husband and if a proper will is not done, there may be confusion as the man has the tendency to inherit his wife’s estate and properties without recourse to the children. This would create unnecessary bad blood.”

Mrs. Ify Akerele, A Lagos-based businesswoman said: “Legally, the husband should inherit his wife’s property if she passes on before him. This woman has the right to write a will and free to choose who would inherit her property. This choice supersedes the husband’s automatic inheritance.

“This is the 21st century where women rise to major heights almost equally to their male counterparts in both the corporate and social lives. What a man can do a woman can do, even better! If a man can write a will, then a woman should not be relegated to not writing her own will too.”

Akerele noted that: “Agreed, the wife is instructed by God to be submissive to her husband. It does not however mean that men should make women their slave. Her financial status has nothing to do with her role as a wife. As l have already stated, it is the legal right of women to write a will. While writing a will, a woman can choose to put her husband in the picture or not. However, a will is strictly private and confidential and it is not to be revealed until the owner is dead.

“Most women are care free when it comes to writing a will. Most likely because they do not know that they are entitled to write one. There is a need for more awareness for women on this issue. I will say that there isn’t sufficient information on the importance of writing a will.

“I don’t know any law, culture and religion that prohibit women from writing a will. There is nothing like abomination on this matter. It is only advocacy that can raise the level of awareness and bring women out of the dark.”

The former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor Akerele, said: “Of course, a woman needs to write a will because she has to know who inherits her property after she is gone. Why should a woman not write her own will?”

“Being wealthy than her husband is the more reason a woman should write her own will for proper management of her properties. These properties belong to her and I think she is entitled to give it to whoever she wishes. I don’t know why women should need their husband to be present before they write their will. It is her will, it is her property, and I think she should be able to write the will and give her property to whoever she pleases.

“In Yorubaland women own properties and are usually free to give such out to whoever they want. Maybe that is why the Yoruba’s are more progressives than other tribes in Nigeria. In the early days, women don’t write will, but were at liberty to give their property out to whoever they want such women to give instructions as to how they want their property distributed after death. Well, there are two things. Women are not sufficiently informed as to the importance of writing a will and secondly, the issues of superstition about death also have negative effects. It is believed that once a will is written such a person is going to die. This is never the case because writing a will is aimed to safeguard and to make sure properties are carefully devolved to those actually meant for according to the wish of the owner.”

Mrs. Bucknor Akerele stated that: “I don’t think it’s an abomination for women to write a will, especially when she has valuable properties. Why is writing a will not classified as an abomination for men?

A retired Professor of Philosophy, Sophie Oluwole, noted that: “For a woman to know she is richer, she must have separated her property from that of her husband. And in the situation where they have a joint property, the woman cannot decipher if she is actually richer than her husband.”

She shared an Igbo joke where a woman specially requested that she should be allowed to point out her properties in her husband’s house. “When she started, she pointed to almost everything in the home and she had to be stopped. Despite not having as much as his wife, the husband was told that he is as rich as his wife. And the man stated that, as long as they are married, whatever she has also belongs to him, and in a nutshell, she is his property. And that if she dies before the man, the man has the right by tradition to inherit his wife’s properties. For instance, if she has a house and she registered it in her husband’s name, the property will be handed over to the man.

“In African culture, men don’t write a will, as it is not our culture to do so, that is why you see family members of the man coming to drive out the wife and children from their family home, which the family now claims belongs to their late brother. “In most cases, it is only after the death of a man that, his property will be distributed among family members. The culture of writing a will is a borrowed culture from Europeans. My husband was a professor until he died. He did not write a will. If he had written a will, it would have been too artificial. After burial, his children were called together and their father’s property was shared to them. It is not our culture to write a will. I am 82 years old and I don’t have a will and I pray to live longer.

“A lot of enlightened Nigerian men do not write will. For those who write will, are the ones who allowed their children fight over properties. If I were to advise, I think men and women should write will and for those who don’t, they know why and they will take the problem to their grave. Any of the children who wants to fight over properties of their parents, let them fight. In my personal opinion, I think it is not compulsory that I must write a will.

Rev. Father Anselm Adodo stated that: “There is nothing spiritual about will writing. According to the Theology of the Catholic Church, it is not an offence. From the Theology of the Catholic Church, it is not an offence for a woman to write her will. It is not a sin and is not a Theological issue, it’s virtually a cultural issue. I don’t know of the Anglicans and Moslems but for the Catholic that I know is not an offence.”

