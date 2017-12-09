‘We’re working with EFCC, police to check pension fraud’

National President of Paths of Peace Initiatives, Mr. Dandy Eze, has expressed concern over non-remittance of the Insurance Trust Fund and Pension Funds deducted from workers by most of the multi-national companies. Eze said investigation carried out by Paths of Peace Initiative, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), confirmed that many companies were not remitting money deducted from workers’ salaries to the appropriate agencies.
He said: “Further investigations have revealed that some people in power are aiding and abetting the ugly development, which is a serious fraud against the workers who are busy putting all their efforts into their jobs, hoping that they would have something after retirement. “Unfortunately, a lot of senior police officers, lawyers, and some staff are involved in this ugly development. It is a move to deny workers their constitutional right after service benefits. We are using this opportunity to tell the companies that are into such act to desist from defrauding Nigerian workers