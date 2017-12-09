World Cup: Unveiling Eagles foes’ dangermen

The Group D of the 2018 FIFA World Cup has been described as the ‘group of death’ after Nigeria was drawn in the same pool as Argentina, Croatia and Iceland. The three opponents are rated higher than the African countries in FIFA rankings and apart from debutants, Iceland, they are packed with some of the best players in the world. Saturday Telegraph highlights the strengths and weaknesses of some of the players that the Super Eagkes need to watch out for in the first round of the Mundial.

Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho spent the whole of last summer transfer window chasing after a certain Perisic and many pundits who were oblivious of the winger’s immense talent were left wondering who he was. The Croatian magician emerged as one of the best wingers in Europe last term and has taken the gear a notch up with a series of eyecatching showings for his side Inter Milan. He’s been at the centre of Nerazurri’s blistering run in the Serie A so far; he has scored impressive seven goals and racked up six assists in just 13 league matches. Perisic is a winger who can play in the either side of the flanks and can also operate in the central middle.

The 28-year-old’s characteristic including strong through ball, he delivers key passes with almost precision and win most of his aerial duels; in fact he has won more than 74% of his aerial contest in the Serie A. He possesses great threat when counter attack and likes to cut inside when running with intension to deliver crosses. He does a lot of lay off too. It is important to note that the player has no significant weaknesses. It will be interesting to see how Eagles’ left back Elderson Echiejile handles this pacy striker.

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona)

He has become a key name in world’s football after he joined Barcelona four years ago and has already become a UEFA Champions League winner with a couple of La Liga title and Copa del Rey under his belt. The 29-year-old who is attending his second World Cup has a very strong ability and high concentration level. In fact one of the things the Eagles need to watch out for about him is the threat from direct free. Rakitic likes to do layoffs and does not dive into tackles, his battle with Ogenyi Onazi and Wilfred Ndidi in the middle of the pack will be interesting to see.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

The captain is the creative force at the heart of the Croatia side. Blessed with superb touch and vision, the 32-year-old has won the Champions League three times with his current club. He recently clocked up a century for his country, for whom he has scored 12 times. Likes to dribble and play long balls; he often plays the ball off the ground always careful not to dive into tackles. He has a strong concentration and opponents are always wary of his set pieces prowess. He has some weaknesses that can be exploited by the opponents though; Modric’s tackling is poor and because of his size he cannot also compete very well in the air too.

Mario Madzukic (Juventus)

Madzukic may not have the best of season with Juventus as he has managed just two goals in the league so far, but the former Atletico hit man is extremely lethal on his good day. The 31-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the squad and by far the most prolific in the side after hitting 30 goals in his 80 international appearances. In addition to his goal scoring, pundits have noted Mandzukic for his physical strength, versatility, mobility and fitness, as well as his ability in the ai.r Known for his high work-rate and defensive contribution, the Juve man also has problem with his discipline.

Argentina Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)

Argentine side is packed with players who can score goals and the Manchester City star is one of them. The former Atletico Madrid star has whopping 36 goals in 86 appearances for a team that has legendary Lionel Messi in its fold. He combines well with Barcelona star to wreak damage on opponents. He is enjoying a good season in City after netting nine goals in the league so far.

Often considered to be one of the best strikers in the world, Aguero is regarded as an all-out centre forward, but can also play as a second striker off another striker due to his passing ability, tactical intelligence, and vision, which made him a capable assist-man. A prolific goal scorer, Aguero’s playing style is characterised by agility, acceleration and strength. He’s a menace in the box, the Eagles’ defender including Leon Balogun and Willaim Troost-Ekong have their work well cut out.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Well, what else can one say about Lionel Messi? He is one of the greatest footballers of all time. He is the player no defenders hope to face including those from Nigeria. The Eagles have never won a match the diminutive striker is involved, in fact most of the time he was the difference. The Eagles tried to curtail him in 2010 when they met in the group stage of the tournament in South Africa but his menacing form allowed Gabriel Heinze to score the game’s only goal. There was nothing the Nigerian lads could do in 2014 to stop the Barca legend. He scored two goals, including a sublime free kick to give the Argies a 3-2 win. Due to his short stature, Messi has a lower centre of gravity than taller players, which gives him greater agility, allowing him to change direction more quickly and evade opposing tackles. A prolific goalscorer, Messi is known for his finishing, positioning, quick reactions, and ability to make attacking runs to beat the defensive line. He also functions in a playmaking role, courtesy of his vision and precise passing, and is an accurate free kick and penalty kick taker.

Paulo Dybala (Juventus)

A quick, creative and agile player with excellent technical ability, Dybala is known for his dribbling skills, balance, and close control in limited spaces, as well as his ability to beat opponents and protect or hold up the ball for team-mates with his back to goal. He may not start matches as coach Jorge Sampaoli may opt for Ageuro Messi partnership but when he comes on, he could do the damage. Due to his speed on the ball, positioning, intelligent movement, and ball skills, he excels during counter-attacks and that is what Nigerians must watch out for.

Angel Di Maria (PSG)

He is one of the players most Nigerians are familiar with after he stopped the country from claiming her second Olympics gold medal in the final of Beijing 2008. Di María is a quick, tricky and talented winger who is also capable of playing as a more central attacking midfielder or on either side of the pitch, although he is predominantly a left-footed player. The 29-year-old is an agile, creative and highly technical player who possesses excellent dribbling skills and ball control, as well as great pace, stamina and acceleration, attributes which allow him to beat players easily in one-on-one situations. Can Shehu Abdullahi or Ola Aina who are attending their first World Cup cope with his incredible talent?

Iceland Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton)

Iceland are the smallest country at the 2018 World Cup and they are even debutants but their recent showing especially their efforts at the last Euro Championship have alerted people to their potential. At the centre of it is their captain Sigurdsson who as a midfielder has become the team’s highest goal scorer. The 28-year-old midfielder is a superb striker of the ball from long range and a master of set pieces. He is a very strong passing ability and is a big counter attack threat.

Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley)

Although the Cherries’ winger won his first cap in 2008, he announced himself on the international stage when he scored a hat trick, the first person to do so for Iceland in 13 years, in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against Switzerland in 2013 and he has not looked back ever since. The 27-year-old, like Sigurdsson, shoots from distance and do impressive crosses and performs flick ons. He also likes to play the ball off the ground often. He is also good in the air and produces substantial defensive ability

Like this: Like Loading...