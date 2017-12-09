Youths should engage in politics as contestants, not thugs –Goje

Goje Mohammed is a member of Maigojo Foundation, he spoke with HASSAN JIRGI on Yobe politics, among other issues. Excerpts…

What is your view on youths participation in politics?

It is very good and healthy, but youths should participate as contestant and decision makers not as thugs and praise singers. Participation in both social and real media with valid voter’s card not participation only on social media without voter’s card. Youths’ participation should with the mindset of doing good not participation with the mindset of acquiring wealth that you don’t even need.

You gave scholarships to 20 people from Gujba and Gulani up to university level. What motivated you to do that?

I am a product of scholarship and community sponsorship, I have always benefited in government scholarship right from my primary school days up to my second degree and I was opportune to grow up in a community that is free of violence and other negative vices. That’s why I was able to peacefully go to school and acquire the little knowledge I have today.

I gave scholarship to encourage others to do more and to motivate those in position of authority to respond to the need of their communities. About 25 to 30 years ago, scholarships were easily accessible, government had lesser burdens, take home pay was more than enough for parents and the economy of the nation and states were good, but today reverse is the case and the fact that we have chosen to benefit from scholarships means God is preparing us for this day when government can do little no matter how much they wanted to. I grew up in Buni Yadi, a peaceful town with industrious market; today the town is a ghost of it own self.

The insurgency which leads to the massacre of over 50 and 35 students of FGC Buni Yadi and College of Agriculture Gujba respectively has created a big gap that government alone cannot fill. There is this fear of psychological trauma among parents and the communities that have suffered violence and crisis, the fear of the unforeseen, and without motivation they would be left with no option than not sending their wards to school.

Another reason for the scholarship is to encourage others to do more, from the Pre-Jamb training up to their graduation in a 4-year course in the university, it will cost less than N4m to support the 20 student (including tuition fee and pocket money), so if 20 people can sponsor 20 each, by 2023 we will have 400 graduates from Gujba LGA and you can imagine what that means. When I was in remedial science in 1997, among my class mates in my neighborhood, I was the only one in the university and then it doesn’t mean that I am superior to others but rather a rare privilege by God and parents. Today, if I have the means and I didn’t do it, it means I am not grateful to God.

What of the medical doctors you sponsored to Buni Yadi?

I did not sponsor medical doctors but supported in mobilising a medical teams, I cant sponsor alone a team of that magnitude but with like minds and well wishers, the team who mostly came voluntarily despite the risk and offered a free service. Growing up in a multicultural environment which in the last 7 years suffered so much from insurgence, a crisis which has lead to the displacement of the people for nearly two years, has created a big gap that must be filled. Considering this, I did not have any difficulty to conclude that the best way to contribute my quota is support the reintegration process and that is why with the support of friends and like minds, with the support of Yobe State Ministry of Health, Smile Mission Health care and the military we were able to reach over 650 patients with 15 successful surgeries and this will continue over time.

What has Maigoje Foundation got to do with humanitarian activities?

MaiGoje Foundation was established by a group of young and energetic people who came from communities that are directly affected by insurgency, who were highly motivated and committed for contributing their time, skills and e n e r – gies for the development and empowerment of socially disadvantaged and vulnerable communities in Yobe State in particular and addressing poverty issues and gender based discriminations across the North East region. I am just a founding member in the foundation and have little or no authority to speak on their behalf, but I believe the good work they do speaks volume.

So does your activities has anything to do with politics?

I have been in passive politics since 1999, those who know me can attest to that, but for now the needs of my community matters. Its on their shoulders and taxes I was sent to school not only in Nigeria but abroad. Those on whose prayers and motivation I was able to attain success in life are in dare need and it is an obligation to give back. There are a lot of idle youths in my community doing nothing, I am a humanitarian and vaccine analyst, I do visit communities for either official or personal reasons, the number of idle youths is alarming and we are sitting on a time bomb. Sending our children to school elsewhere without supporting those in our community is a miscalculation.

Is it that government is doing nothing that’s why you give all this support?

No matter how much government wants to do it, it cannot reach everywhere. As I always say I am a product of scholarship, all through my academic progression. The fact that we are opportune to study on Scholarship then, it means that God is preparing us for this day when the burden is so much on government and we have to contribute our quota. There are no-go-areas, no matter how much I want to support the government. I cannot construct a road nor build a hospital, I cant provide security neither can I provide electricity. The fact that I can move to Buni Yadi today freely and p ro v i d e medical outreach to my people me a n s , the road is accessible and secured. No matter how much I want to help my community, I can do little if security is compromised.

Some people have argued that there is still security lapses, do you agree that the effort of the government is not commendable?

This is one area I commend this present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, I am from Buni Yadi and I knew what we went through few years ago. An industrious town with a promising economy occupied by Boko Haram for two years, so no matter how much I want to reach to my people, without security it is impossible. After liberation of the town by the military, It took us over three hours to travel the 55 klm road linking Damaturu and Buni Yadi because of the damage done to the road by landmines implanted by insurgence, but today, you can see that the road is asphalt laid and can be accessed in less than 30 minutes, thanks to Governor Geidam administration. So I cant say government is not working, in fact government is doing far better, but we have a community responsibility. When I was offered a scholarship, it doesn’t mean I am superior to others, it is just a rare privilege and now that government is over burdened and there are qualified indigents who can actualise their dreams by my little support, it is morally right to do it.

But why is the government is not giving scholarships now?

In fact to the best of my knowledge and findings, Governor Geidam administration has given the highest number of scholarships both national and international, when you compared all previous administration together on one scale and Geidam on the other scale.

Don’t you think there is urgent need to improve the state owned institutions?

Few years ago if you had said, Yobe State University will be growing at this rate, I will disagree. Today both in manpower, infrastructure and academic discipline, the university is a reference point and credit must be given to the government. Despite the access to TETFUND, Yobe State Government is still sponsoring staffs for postgraduate studies, this is highly commendable especially when you look around and see other states cant even pay WAEC fees and other are owing workers salary for months. So this and many more are reasons why I said government is really trying.

What is your advised to government and the community?

Well, for government I want to say we want more, and to the community and those who are privilege to attain some success in life, I want to say we have a responsibility and unless we sit up and support our communities, we are sitting on a time bomb that can explode and consume us.

