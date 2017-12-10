Yuletide​ spicy​ ​Isi ewu

Isi ewu is a lovely meal that is also consumed as a starter. However, when consumed with rice, plantain, yam and other such carbohydrates, it is a meal. Some people serve it as a starter or even dessert. It doesn’t matter how you want to serve it really, I believe the cooking process is the same. Although some people may prefer it with a little more sauce for the rice. It is often consumed as a celebratory or date meal which ​makes it perfect for your Christmas table. Some ​people go out to eat ​it ​at some fancy restaurant or even bukka. However, you can attempt to make this yourself at home. it is really not that difficult. if you doubt me, give it a try.

Ingredients

• 1 ​g​oat head

• 1 cup

​• p​alm oil

• ½ tsp ground potash

• Dried/fresh pepper to taste

• 2s​tock cubes

• ½ tsp

​​• e​huru seeds

• 3 utazi leaves (for bitter taste)

• Salt to taste

Preparation

Cut the goat head into bite size pieces, season and cook till the meat is tender and you are left with little but rich stock. Set it aside. Pour the palm oil into your saucepan and heat while adding your onions, potash, pepper and stock cubes. Stir fry for about a minute and then pour in the seasoned goat head with stock. Stir, leave for half a minute and then add the ehuru seeds powder and the chopped utazi leaves. Taste for proper seasoning and serve with preferred carbs.

