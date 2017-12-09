Yuletide: Police assure Ogun residents, visitors of safety

Residents and visitors in Ogun State have been assured of maximum security as they make plans to celebrate Christmas and the New Year. This assurance was given by the state Commissioner of Police Ahmed Iliyasu. CP Iliyasu was responding to questions about security measures during the festive season and he said: “Ensuring that lives and property are safe is our duty not just during festive seasons. We are aware that a lot of activities are going on as the year draws to a close and for the new year, that is why we started early in September to implement our robust Operation Order before the festive season begins. This Operation Order is vibrant and strategic to checkmate crimes and criminality.

The state has long stretches of interstate roads and we have deployed both covert and overt policemen on this roads and all over the state especially all the volatile areas like the long bridge, Kara, Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu. Are well secured as we have employed latest technologies and tracking officers to prevent crime.” Speaking on the security at worship centres and recreation centres CP Iliyasu said:

“We have a holistic and comprehensive plan to protect lives at event centres, shopping malls, and ensure worshippers and fun seekers enjoy themselves to the fullest but with decency. We have plainclothes and covert tracking officers to ensure safety of lives and property.” Speaking on the Command’s community policing strategy in checking crime this festive season, CP Iliyasu said the command is working with members of the community to stop criminals when residents travel out of the state.

He said: “We have been talking to members of the community not to leave their homes unattended to. We are working with the PCRC and the neighbourhood watch groups, the vigilantes to ensure that they assist in keeping an eye on the streets and estates and report to the police if they see any suspicious persons or movements.” CP Iliyasu also stated that he had charged DPOs and Area Commanders to operate an open door policy and for officers and juniors to tackle crime but should be professional when dealing with members of the public. He said: “We welcome information and seek the cooperation of members of the public. Government should also give us the necessary support to perform.”

