13.5m running cost’s suit: Court orders service of hearing notice on NASS

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered that hearing notices be served on the National Assembly and other defendants in a suit filed by a Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani, and another legal practitioner, John Nwokwu, over the huge salaries, allowances and remunerations being collected by members of the two chambers.

At the resumed hearing of the matter yesterday, plaintiff’s lawyer, J. O. Igwe, informed the judge of the inability of the court’s sheriff to serve the defendants with the originating summons despite being “mobilised” about three weeks ago. He said: “We mobilised him three weeks ago. A week ago, he assured us that the proof of service was in court. But we got to court to discover the defendants have not been served.

“In the circumstances, we’re left with no choice than to ask for a further hearing date.” After listening to the lawyer’s submissions, Justice Obiozor ordered that hearing notices should be served on all defendants and adjourned the matter to October 29.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the National Assembly Service Commission were joined as co-defendants in the suit. In an originating summons, the two lawyers are asking the court to determine whether by the relevant sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the National Assembly members have the power to fix their salaries, wages, remuneration and allowances.

The lawyers want the court to determine whether RMAFC can delegate its powers to determine the salaries or remuneration of the National Assembly or political office holders and/or if such power is subject to usurpation by the National Assembly or any other body.